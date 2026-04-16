Birlasoft Recognized as a Leader in ISG's Manufacturing Industry Services and Solutions Report

Leadership positions in Supply Chain & Aftermarket Services and Technology, Transformation & Consulting Services highlight Birlasoft's strength in AI–led, digital manufacturing transformation

NOIDA, India and PUNE, India and EDISON, N.J., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Birlasoft Ltd (BSE: 532400) (NSE: BSOFT), part of the multibillion-dollar CKA Birla Group, has been recognized as a Leader in the Manufacturing Industry Services and Solutions study by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

Birlasoft achieved leadership positions in two key quadrants - Supply Chain & Aftermarket Services and Technology, Transformation & Consulting Services, reinforcing its ability to deliver end–to–end, outcome–driven transformation for manufacturers worldwide. The recognition reflects Birlasoft's deep manufacturing domain expertise, strong ecosystem partnerships, and differentiated portfolio of proprietary IP, platforms, and accelerators that enable intelligent, connected, and sustainable manufacturing operations.

Driving Intelligent, Resilient Supply Chains

In the Supply Chain & Aftermarket Services quadrant, ISG recognized Birlasoft for its ability to modernize and optimize procurement, warehousing, logistics, and aftermarket operations using advanced technologies such as AI, IoT, GenAI, and AR/VR.

Birlasoft's proprietary solutions for the manufacturing industry include IntelliBridge, IntelliVision, Supply Risk Radar, IntelliAsset, SmartEdge, bMACH, Birlasoft Cogito and bSupplyConnect that enable real–time visibility, predictive insights, and faster deployment across global supply chains. These solutions support use cases such as control towers, connected inventory, pricing optimization, warranty management, and AR/VR–enabled warehouse automation, particularly across automotive and industrial manufacturing sectors.

Enabling Digital Engineering and Smart Factories

In the Technology, Transformation & Consulting Services quadrant of the report, Birlasoft was recognized for its integrated transformation framework, strong PLM and digital engineering capabilities, and scalable smart factory and digital twin solutions.

ISG highlighted Birlasoft's proprietary bMACH framework, which orchestrates modular accelerators across critical manufacturing domains, including engineering excellence, plants of the future, and net–zero manufacturing. Solutions such as MachineLogix, ProdLogix, IntelliAsset and IntelliVision help manufacturers improve overall equipment effectiveness (OEE), enhance quality, reduce downtime, and advance sustainability goals.

Birlasoft also brings deep expertise across industrial automation, IoT, AI/ML, and SAP–led manufacturing transformations, supported by long–standing alliances with SAP, Oracle and Infor, enabling co–innovation on Industry 4.0 initiatives such as digital twins, IT–OT integration, and AI–driven automation.

"This recognition from ISG is a strong validation of the tangible impact we are delivering for manufacturing clients globally," said Komal Jain, CEO-Americas, Birlasoft. "Manufacturers today are navigating unprecedented complexity across supply chains, engineering, operations, and sustainability. Our differentiated approach combining deep manufacturing expertise, proprietary platforms, and strong ecosystem partnerships, allows us to embed intelligence across the value chain. We are focused on helping clients accelerate ROI, build resilience, and scale AI–led transformation across varied manufacturing environments to drive long–term, sustainable growth."

Jan-Erik Aase, Partner and Global Head, ISG, said, "Birlasoft has extensive expertise in supply chain and aftermarket services, supported by proprietary platforms, deep industry knowledge, and strong ERP alliances. Its innovative solutions and long–standing client relationships enable intelligent operations and scalable transformation across manufacturing ecosystems."

Birlasoft continues to be a trusted transformation partner for global manufacturers, helping them turn innovation into measurable business outcomes. By aligning strategy with execution, and technology with real–world manufacturing challenges, Birlasoft enables clients to improve efficiency, strengthen resilience, and build lasting competitive advantage in an increasingly digital manufacturing landscape.

About Birlasoft

Birlasoft is a global technology company enabling 'next-generation' digital transformation through expertise in Cloud, AI, Data, and enterprise solutions. Combining industry proficiency with advanced digital capabilities, it helps businesses accelerate change with speed, scale, and purpose, delivering 'future-ready' solutions that enhance agility, resilience, and customer experience.

Part of the CKA Birla Group and led by Chairman Mrs. Amita Birla, Birlasoft's nearly 12,000 professionals drive innovation while building a diverse, inclusive, and learning-oriented culture. With a strong focus on sustainability and long-term value creation, Birlasoft transforms enterprises and communities, earning its reputation as a trusted partner and one of the best places to work. Explore the innovation at www.birlasoft.com.

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SOURCE Birlasoft Limited