Birrieria Chalio Brings Together Texas BBQ, Mex-Tex Tradition and World Cup Excitement in Fort Worth

Home of the Original Birria in the United States Invites International Fans to Experience Mexican BBQ Lamb and Goat During FIFA World Cup 2026

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Texas welcomes visitors from around the world for the upcoming FIFA World Cup, Birrieria Chalio is inviting soccer fans and travelers to experience a culinary tradition that naturally bridges two of the region's most searched dining experiences: Texas BBQ and Mex-Tex cuisine.

Known for its signature birria, Birrieria Chalio slowly roasts BBQ lamb and goat for 8 to 10 hours, creating rich, smoky flavors that share many of the same techniques and traditions that have made Texas barbecue famous worldwide. Known as Mexican BBQ, birria has more than 400 years of history and offers visitors a unique opportunity to experience a culinary tradition that predates Texas barbecue itself.

As international visitors search for "Texas BBQ," "Mex-Tex," and authentic dining experiences in Texas during their travels, Birrieria Chalio offers a distinctive twist that delivers both. Guests can enjoy traditional birria tacos, quesabirria, handmade tortillas, house-made salsas, and authentic Mexican specialties that showcase the flavors of Mexican food in Texas through Chalio's signature Mex-Tex experience.

Adding to the experience, Birrieria Chalio recently introduced its new Soft Serve Margaritas, a playful frozen cocktail that combines creamy soft serve, tequila, chamoy, Tajín, fresh fruit, and vibrant garnishes. The restaurant has also introduced its New Mexican Margarita, featuring a layer of soft-serve ice cream, a second layer of shaved ice, and tequila-infused natural fruit purée. Available in mango, strawberry, pineapple, coconut, and twist varieties, the drinks have quickly become guest favorites and provide the perfect way to cool off during Texas summer celebrations.

"The World Cup is bringing people from all over the world to Texas, and we want visitors to experience something truly authentic," said Raul Luis of Birrieria Chalio. "When people visit Texas, they look for barbecue and local flavors. At Chalio, we offer both through our Mexican BBQ lamb and goat, slow-roasted for 8 to 10 hours using recipes and traditions passed down through generations."

With locations serving communities in both Texas and California, Birrieria Chalio continues to celebrate the rich culinary connections between Mexican heritage and regional flavors while providing a welcoming destination for locals and visitors alike.

Whether fans are looking for Texas BBQ, Mex-Tex cuisine, authentic Mexican BBQ lamb and goat, or a memorable dining experience between matches, Birrieria Chalio offers a taste of Texas that reflects the region's diverse cultural influences.

About Birrieria Chalio: Recognized as the Birthplace of Traditional Birria

Founded by the Luis family, who immigrated to the United States from Zacatecas, Mexico in 1968, Chalio's Mexican Restaurant brings generations of authentic family recipes and traditional Mexican hospitality to guests in Los Angeles, California, Fort Worth, Texas and beyond. Recognized for more than 50 years as the birthplace of birria in the United States, Chalio's has introduced generations of guests to authentic Mexican BBQ lamb and goat, slow-roasted for 8 to 10 hours using traditional recipes and techniques. The restaurant is known for its handmade tortillas, signature birria, fresh seafood specialties, authentic molcajete dishes served in lava rock from Mexico, handcrafted cocktails, and vibrant family-friendly atmosphere. Combining rich culinary traditions with warm hospitality, Chalio's delivers a genuine Mex-Tex dining experience rooted in culture, quality, and tradition.

Media Contact:

Shayne Wells

Media Relations

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(310) 955-7061

SOURCE Birrieria Chalio