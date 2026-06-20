Birrieria Chalio Introduces Soft Serve Margaritas in Fort Worth, Texas

The new frozen cocktail combines two of Mexico's favorite cold desserts, raspados and soft serve ice cream, finished with an agave tequila-infused fresh fruit puree. Available in coconut, pineapple, mango, and strawberry, each one is paired with a paleta shot for a refreshing twist on summer cocktails.

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Birrieria Chalio is turning up the heat this season with the launch of its new Soft Serve Margarita, a frozen take on the classic cocktail that brings together two of Mexico's most iconic desserts. Creamy soft serve meets shaved-ice raspado, all covered in a fresh fruit puree infused with agave tequila. Inspired by the growing popularity of soft serve margaritas across social media, the new menu item is available exclusively at Birrieria Chalio's Fort Worth location.

Offered in seasonal coconut, pineapple, mango, and strawberry flavors, the Soft Serve Margarita combines sweet and tangy flavors with tequila for a smooth, creamy cocktail experience. Each margarita is paired with a paleta shot and topped with chamoy, Tajín, fresh fruit, and vibrant garnishes — an eye-catching presentation designed for margarita lovers and dessert fans alike.

Prices range from $12 to $22, making the new offering an approachable indulgence whether guests are stopping by for happy hour, dinner, or weekend celebrations.

"We wanted to create something fun, refreshing, and different for our guests," said Raul Luis, owner of Birrieria Chalio. "The Soft Serve Margarita takes everything people love about margaritas and gives it a playful frozen twist. Paired with a paleta shot and seasonal flavors, it's the perfect complement to our Mexican BBQ and Mex-Tex menu offerings."

Known for bringing bold flavors and authentic Mexican cuisine to its communities, Birrieria Chalio continues to innovate its menu while staying true to the vibrant spirit that has made the restaurant a favorite among food lovers in California and Texas.

The new Soft Serve Margaritas are available now for guests aged 21 and older at Birrieria Chalio's Fort Worth location.

About Birrieria Chalio

Founded by the Luis family, who immigrated to the United States from Zacatecas, Mexico in 1968, Chalio's Mexican Restaurant brings generations of authentic family recipes and traditional Mexican hospitality to guests in Los Angeles, California, Fort Worth, Texas, and beyond. Recognized for more than 50 years as the birthplace of birria in the United States, Chalio's has introduced generations of guests to authentic Mexican BBQ lamb and goat, slow-roasted for 8 to 10 hours using traditional recipes and techniques. The restaurant is known for its handmade tortillas, signature birria, fresh seafood specialties, authentic molcajete dishes served in lava rock from Mexico, handcrafted cocktails, and a vibrant, family-friendly atmosphere. Combining rich culinary traditions with warm hospitality, Chalio's delivers a genuine Mex-Tex dining experience rooted in culture, quality, and tradition.

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SOURCE Birrieria Chalio