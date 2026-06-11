BitPay Celebrates 15 Years as Crypto Payments Grow From Experiment to Everyday Utility

BitPay marks a milestone year with record payment volume, rising stablecoin adoption, and growing usage in cross border payments, ecommerce, and daily spending

ATLANTA, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BitPay, the world's longest-operating cryptocurrency payments company, turns 15 years old this month, marking a major milestone for both the company and the broader evolution of crypto payments. BitPay has shown skeptics everywhere why they believed in digital assets when very few did.

Founded in 2011, BitPay pioneered cryptocurrency payments at a time when using Bitcoin to buy goods and services was still a novelty. Now in 2026, BitPay has processed over 900,000 cryptocurrency payments, worth over hundreds of millions of dollars, a 12% increase year over year, in a global payments ecosystem that spans ecommerce, bill payments, stablecoin settlement, business payouts, and cross-border commerce. Stablecoin payment volume also grew 50%, accounting for almost half of all payment volume processed by BitPay, underscoring a broader shift toward faster, more predictable digital payments for both businesses and consumers.

"Fifteen years ago, crypto payments were an experiment," said Stephen Pair, CEO and Co-Founder of BitPay. "Today, families pay their mortgages and monthly expenses with cryptocurrency. Businesses are using it to reach new customers, reduce payment costs, and move money globally. This change did not happen overnight, and BitPay has been proud to help build the infrastructure that made it possible."

BitPay's milestone also comes as cryptocurrency payments enter a new phase of mainstream adoption, driven in part by growing interest in stablecoins and blockchain-based payment infrastructure. Businesses and consumers are increasingly seeking payment options that combine the speed and accessibility of blockchain with the stability of traditional currencies, while regulatory developments like the GENIUS Act are helping create a clearer framework for innovation across the digital payments ecosystem.

By continuing to make cryptocurrency easier to use across everyday financial experiences, BitPay is helping power the next 15 years of crypto payments with greater accessibility, simplicity, and trust.

About BitPay

Founded in 2011, BitPay is one of the oldest cryptocurrency companies. As a pioneer in blockchain payment processing, the company's mission is to transform how businesses and people send, receive, and store money. Its business solutions eliminate fraud chargebacks, reduce the cost of payment processing, and enable borderless payments in cryptocurrency, among other services. For consumers, the BitPay Wallet offers a complete digital asset management solution to buy, store, swap, sell, and spend cryptocurrency with ease. The company has offices in North America and Europe, and has raised more than $70 million in funding from leading investment firms including Founders Fund, Index Ventures, Virgin Group, and Aquiline Technology Growth. For more information visit bitpay.com.

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SOURCE BitPay