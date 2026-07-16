BitPay Secures MiCA License to Expand Cryptocurrency & Stablecoin Payments Across the EU

The license enables BitPay B.V. to support regulated cryptocurrency payment services across the EU, including payment processing, cross-border payments, consumer spending, and partner-supported buying, selling, and swapping.

ATLANTA and AMSTERDAM, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BitPay, the world's longest-operating cryptocurrency payments company, today announced that BitPay B.V., the European subsidiary of BitPay, Inc.,has been authorised as a crypto-asset service provider (CASP) under the EU Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM).

The MiCA License marks a significant growth point in BitPay's ability to serve its European customers. Using a unified regulatory framework, merchants and partners can now tap into crypto payment acceptance, stablecoin-denominated payments, and cross-border payment use cases across the EU. For consumers it means broader access to practical crypto tools for spending, managing, and, through BitPay's partners, buying, selling, and swapping digital assets.

"Receiving a MiCA authorisation from the AFM is an important milestone for BitPay and strengthens our ability to serve businesses and consumers with regulated digital asset services across the EU," said Thom de Jong, Chief Compliance Officer Europe at BitPay. "MiCA creates a unified framework for responsible crypto innovation across Europe, and this authorisation adds a strong validation of our compliance-first approach for our customers."

With authorisation in Europe, BitPay adds to a global regulatory footprint that includes money transmitter licenses and other approvals in key jurisdictions. This expansion of the foundation helps BitPay support businesses and consumers around the world as crypto payments and digital asset services become more widely utilised.

"Europe is one of the most important regions for the future of payments," said Jonathan Arler, Head of Europe at BitPay. "From Amsterdam, BitPay is now positioned to support merchants, partners, and consumers as demand grows for practical ways to accept, move, manage, and spend digital assets."

Since 2011, BitPay has helped build cryptocurrency payments from early experimentation to real-world utility. The MiCA license is the next chapter of this evolution and supports BitPay's next phase of growth as digital assets become more integrated into commerce, consumer finance, stablecoin payments, and cross-border transactions.

BitPay will continue investing in its European operations, strategic partnerships, and regulated payment infrastructure to make cryptocurrency more practical and accessible for businesses and consumers across the EU.

About BitPay

Founded in 2011, BitPay is one of the oldest cryptocurrency companies. As a pioneer in blockchain payment processing, the company's mission is to transform how businesses and people send, receive, and store money. Its business solutions eliminate fraud chargebacks, reduce the cost of payment processing, and enable borderless payments in cryptocurrency, among other services. For consumers, the BitPay Wallet offers a complete digital asset management solution to buy, store, swap, sell, and spend cryptocurrency with ease. The company has offices in North America and Europe, and has raised more than $70 million in funding from leading investment firms including Founders Fund, Index Ventures, Virgin Group, and Aquiline Technology Growth. For more information visit bitpay.com.

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SOURCE BitPay