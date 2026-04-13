BitradeX Announces Strategic Ecosystem Upgrade and Launch of BitradeX Capital with BXC Token

LONDON, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global compliant crypto financial platform BitradeX has officially announced a major ecosystem upgrade, introducing BitradeX Capital as its top-level capital framework alongside the launch of its ecosystem value token, BXC, also known as BitradeX Capital Token.

This strategic upgrade is driven by artificial intelligence and integrates trading services, AI-powered asset management, global compliant payments, and BitradeX Labs into a unified ecosystem. Through this structure, BitradeX aims to establish a self-sustaining crypto financial system that aligns platform growth with user participation, transforming users into contributors and long-term value stakeholders.

An Integrated Capital Architecture Built on Proven Infrastructure

BitradeX Capital serves as the overarching capital layer of the ecosystem, responsible for coordinating business integration, value distribution, and long-term growth. Built on a solid operational foundation, it forms a sustainable value loop supported by multiple revenue-generating components.

At the core of the ecosystem, the BitradeX exchange provides deep liquidity across spot, derivatives, and options markets. Supported by a mature market-making network and consistent operations, the platform has established itself among globally recognized trading platforms and continues to generate stable and predictable cash flow.

In parallel, BitradeX has developed an AI-driven quantitative trading system powered by its proprietary ARKOS vertical AI model. Through the AiBot interface, users gain access to institutional-grade automated trading and asset management tools. With consistent strategy performance and strong risk control capabilities, this system has attracted a growing base of active users and managed assets, becoming a key driver of both user growth and yield generation.

On the payment layer, the BTX Card connects digital assets with real-world consumption. By supporting multi-region transactions and global merchant networks, it enables seamless crypto payments in everyday scenarios. This significantly enhances capital efficiency and improves user retention within the ecosystem.

Looking ahead, BitradeX is expanding its long-term value strategy through BitradeX Labs, which oversees project incubation, specialized fund management, and Launchpad operations across the ecosystem. Scheduled to launch in the second half of 2026, BitradeX Labs is expected to help capture the next phase of Web3 growth opportunities.

Together, these four business pillars form a cohesive ecosystem that combines trading liquidity, AI-driven yield generation, real-world payment utility, and forward-looking incubation capabilities into a unified structure.

Diversified Revenue Structure and Ecosystem Flywheel

BXC is introduced as the core value and governance token of the BitradeX ecosystem, directly aligned with the platform's overall performance. It functions as the primary mechanism for value distribution, governance participation, and ecosystem empowerment.

Token holders can participate in ecosystem value distribution through mechanisms such as treasury-driven buybacks, deflationary burns, and staking incentives, enabling long-term value alignment. At the same time, BXC enables participation in governance decisions, allowing the community to vote on key strategic directions and ecosystem developments.

Beyond governance, BXC holders benefit from a range of ecosystem privileges, including early access to innovative products, priority participation in high-quality project offerings, and exclusive service benefits. Issued on the Solana blockchain, BXC features a fixed total supply and follows a structured allocation model designed to balance user participation, ecosystem growth, technological development, liquidity support, and long-term sustainability.

AI Opportunities at the Intersection of Trillion-Dollar Markets

BitradeX Capital is supported by a diversified revenue model that includes trading fee income, AI quantitative strategy returns, global payment and settlement revenue, project incubation allocations, and ecosystem investment returns. These revenue streams operate in synergy, forming a self-reinforcing growth cycle that reduces dependency on any single business line and supports long-term scalability.

With exposure to high-growth sectors such as digital asset trading, AI-driven asset management, global non-cash payments, and real-world asset tokenization, BitradeX Capital is positioned at the convergence of multiple trillion-dollar markets, offering significant long-term growth potential.

Compliance Foundation and Ecosystem Vision

Compliance and asset security remain fundamental to the BitradeX ecosystem. The platform holds a United States MSB license and maintains a registered entity in the United Kingdom. It has completed security audits conducted by CertiK and implements multi-signature cold wallet systems alongside advanced key management protocols. Private key shards are secured through institutional-grade custody frameworks to ensure comprehensive asset protection.

With compliance, artificial intelligence, and global payment infrastructure as its core strengths, BitradeX continues to advance secure, efficient, and accessible digital financial services.

From AI Trading Platform to Global Financial Ecosystem

This strategic upgrade marks BitradeX's evolution from a specialized AI trading platform into a global and comprehensive crypto financial ecosystem.

With a long-term vision of building a network of one million co-builders, BitradeX aims to establish an open ecosystem centered on shared ownership, collaborative governance, and aligned incentives. BitradeX Capital serves as the value coordination layer, while BXC acts as the connective asset that links users to ecosystem growth.

Looking ahead, BitradeX will continue to expand its technological capabilities and real-world applications, working alongside its global community to build a secure, fair, and open Web3 financial infrastructure, while driving deeper integration between artificial intelligence and blockchain finance.

About BitradeX Capital

BitradeX Capital is the top-level capital framework of the BitradeX ecosystem. Powered by artificial intelligence, it integrates exchange infrastructure, AI quantitative systems, global payment networks, and project incubation into a unified growth model.

Through the BXC token, BitradeX Capital aligns platform value with community participation and delivers secure, compliant, and scalable crypto financial services to users worldwide.

Official Channels

Website: https://www.bitradex.ai/

Twitter: https://x.com/BitradeXCapital

Medium: https://medium.com/@BitradeXCapital

SOURCE Bitradex