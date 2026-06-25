David Villa Appointed as Global Brand Ambassador for BitradeX

LONDON, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BitradeX today announced that David Villa, a member of Spain's 2010 FIFA World Cup-winning squad and one of the most iconic forwards in Spanish football history, has officially joined BitradeX as its Global Brand Ambassador.

David Villa is widely recognized as one of the defining players of Spain's golden generation. During his international career, he helped Spain win UEFA Euro 2008, the 2010 FIFA World Cup, and UEFA Euro 2012, while also becoming Spain's all-time leading goal scorer for many years. His career represents perseverance, focus, resilience, and a sustained pursuit of excellence.

For BitradeX, the partnership is not only about global recognition, but also about shared values. Villa's champion spirit aligns closely with BitradeX's commitment to innovation, long-term development, and global expansion. Through this collaboration, BitradeX aims to strengthen its connection with users worldwide and further enhance its international brand presence.

As an AI-driven digital asset ecosystem platform, BitradeX continues to build around user value and long-term ecosystem growth. Its core business areas include AiBot, BXC Ecosystem, BTX Card, and other initiatives designed to support the development of a broader global digital asset ecosystem.

With Villa joining as Global Brand Ambassador, BitradeX will expand its brand-building efforts across international markets. His global influence, public trust, and strong sporting legacy will help BitradeX engage broader communities and communicate its values of ambition, discipline, and continuous progress.

Looking ahead, BitradeX and David Villa will collaborate across brand promotion, community development, and market expansion. The partnership marks an important step in BitradeX's global strategy and reflects the company's commitment to building long-term value in the digital era.

BitradeX will continue to place innovation and user value at the center of its growth, working with global users to explore new opportunities in the evolving digital asset landscape.

SOURCE BitradeX