Bitty & Beau's Coffee Expands Its Mission Beyond the Coffee Shop Through National Fundraising Initiative

Fundraise with Coffee helps schools, churches, nonprofits, and community organizations earn $8 for every item sold while advancing disability inclusion.

WILMINGTON, N.C., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As schools, churches, youth sports teams, and nonprofit organizations prepare for one of the busiest fundraising seasons of the year, Bitty & Beau's Coffee is inviting communities across the country to rethink the traditional fundraiser.

Through Fundraise with Coffee, organizations can raise money by selling premium coffee and gourmet hot chocolate—products people already purchase and enjoy—while partnering with a company whose mission is to change the way people see people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Fundraise with Coffee helps organizations earn $8 per item sold while advancing disability inclusion. Post this How to Start a Fundraiser with Bitty & Beau's Coffee Speed Speed

For every item sold, participating organizations earn $8, making Fundraise with Coffee one of the highest-return fundraising programs available. With no upfront costs, no inventory to purchase, and dedicated fundraising support every step of the way, the program offers an easy, turnkey solution for organizations looking to maximize both impact and earnings.

Fundraise with Coffee is designed for organizations of all sizes, including:

Schools, PTAs, and PTOs

Athletic booster clubs and youth sports teams

Churches and faith-based organizations

Bands, choirs, and performing arts programs

Scout troops and youth organizations

Nonprofit organizations and community groups

Mission trips and service organizations

College clubs and student organizations

Every campaign includes:

$8 earned for every item sold

No upfront costs or inventory to purchase

A simple online fundraising platform

Premium coffee and gourmet hot chocolate people already love

Dedicated fundraising support from start to finish

A fundraiser that helps promote disability inclusion with every purchase

"For more than a decade, we've worked to change the way people see people with disabilities," said Amy Wright, co-founder of Bitty & Beau's Coffee. "Back-to-school season is when thousands of organizations begin searching for meaningful fundraising opportunities. We believe fundraising can do more than generate revenue—it can bring communities together around a purpose that matters."

Founded by Amy and Ben Wright in honor of their two children with Down syndrome, Bitty & Beau's Coffee has grown into one of the nation's most recognized purpose-driven brands. Through meaningful employment and everyday interactions, the company has challenged assumptions about the capabilities of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities while creating extraordinary customer experiences.

Fundraise with Coffee extends that mission beyond the company's coffee shops, allowing schools, churches, nonprofits, and community organizations to raise money for their own causes while introducing supporters to a brand built on inclusion, dignity, and opportunity.

Unlike traditional fundraisers centered around candy, cookie dough, or gift wrap, Fundraise with Coffee offers premium products that people use every day, resulting in stronger participation and lasting value. The program includes an easy-to-use online platform, making it simple for friends and family across the country to support an organization's fundraising efforts.

Ideal for schools, PTAs, booster clubs, youth sports teams, churches, scout troops, bands, choirs, mission trips, and nonprofit organizations, the program combines high fundraising returns with a meaningful social impact.

"Our hope is that organizations exceed their fundraising goals," Wright added. "But we also hope every fundraiser helps create conversations that challenge assumptions and celebrate the unique value every person brings. That's the kind of impact that lasts long after the last bag of coffee is sold."

Organizations interested in launching a fundraiser can learn more or get started at FundraiseWithCoffee.com.

About Bitty & Beau's Coffee

Bitty & Beau's Coffee is a human rights movement disguised as a coffee shop. Founded by Amy and Ben Wright, the company exists to change the way people see people with intellectual and developmental disabilities by creating meaningful employment opportunities and unforgettable customer experiences. Today, Bitty & Beau's Coffee continues to expand its impact through its coffee shops, mobile Coffee Cruisers, e-commerce platform, and Fundraise with Coffee, helping communities across the country raise money while advancing a more inclusive world.

Media Contact

Amy Wright

Phone: (910) 444-1944

Email: [email protected]

Website: FundraiseWithCoffee.com

SOURCE Bitty & Beau's Coffee