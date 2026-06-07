Bitty & Beau's Coffee Launches New Mini Cruiser Franchise Model

Nationally recognized coffee brand introduces a lower-cost mobile franchise designed to expand inclusion, opportunity, and entrepreneurship nationwide.

WILMINGTON, N.C., Jun. 6, 2026 Bitty & Beau's Coffee, the nationally recognized coffee company known for creating meaningful employment opportunities for people with disabilities, has announced the launch of its new Mini Cruiser Franchise, a mobile coffee concept designed to make business ownership more accessible, flexible, and affordable than ever before.

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Groundbreaking company known for employing people with disabilities, launches a new mobile franchise. Post this Bitty & Beau's Coffee Mini Cruiser Franchise Opportunity

The Mini Cruiser is a compact, fully equipped mobile coffee trailer that allows franchise owners to bring the Bitty & Beau's Coffee experience directly to festivals, schools, churches, sporting events, corporate campuses, farmers markets, private events, and communities across the country. WATCH HERE

Created in response to growing interest from aspiring franchise owners seeking a lower-cost entry point into business ownership, the Mini Cruiser combines the power of the Bitty & Beau's Coffee brand with a simplified operational model and a significantly lower investment than a traditional brick-and-mortar location.

"We've always believed that changing the world begins with creating opportunities for people to belong," said Amy and Ben Wright, founders of Bitty & Beau's Coffee. "The Mini Cruiser allows more entrepreneurs to join our mission while bringing meaningful employment and powerful human connection to communities everywhere."

Since opening its first coffee shop in Wilmington, North Carolina, Bitty & Beau's Coffee has grown into a nationally recognized movement with 25 locations across the United States and more than 500 people with disabilities employed throughout its system. The company has been featured by CNN, NBC's Today Show, Good Morning America, People Magazine, Forbes, and Harvard Business Review for its groundbreaking approach to inclusion.

The Mini Cruiser franchise offers owners:

Lower startup costs compared to traditional coffee shops

Flexible operating schedules and event-based revenue opportunities

A streamlined menu and simplified daily operations

Exclusive protected territories

Comprehensive training and ongoing support

The opportunity to build a business with purpose and impact

Designed for entrepreneurs, families, community leaders, and mission-driven business owners, the Mini Cruiser provides a unique opportunity to generate income while helping change the way people see people with disabilities.

"Every Mini Cruiser that hits the road expands our ability to create jobs, spark conversations, and remind people that everyone deserves to be seen, valued, and included," said Ben Wright. "This is much more than coffee. It's a movement on wheels."

Franchise opportunities are currently available in select markets throughout the United States.

For more information about the Bitty & Beau's Coffee Mini Cruiser Franchise, visit www.bittyandbeauscoffee.com/franchise.

About Bitty & Beau's Coffee

Founded by Amy and Ben Wright, Bitty & Beau's Coffee is a human rights movement disguised as a coffee shop. The company is dedicated to changing the way people see people with disabilities by creating meaningful employment opportunities and fostering communities built on inclusion, belonging, and human connection. Today, Bitty & Beau's Coffee operates locations across the United States and employs more than 500 people with disabilities.

Media Contact:

Amy Wright

Co-Founder & CEO

Bitty & Beau's Coffee

[email protected]

www.bittyandbeauscoffee.com

SOURCE Bitty & Beau's Coffee