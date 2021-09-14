Bitvore Announces Availability of Cellenus® ESG Dataset for the Municipal Bond Market

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitvore , the leading provider of AI-driven intelligence for third-party risk management, today announced availability of a new Cellenus Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) dataset targeting the municipal bond market.

ESG refers to the three central factors in measuring the sustainability and societal impact of municipal bond debt issuances. These criteria help to better determine the future financial performance of issuers in terms of return and risk. Bitvore's continuously updated ESG topics are derived from over 60K quality unstructured data sources (including news, press releases, EMMA filings and more), and identify what nearly 50k issuers are doing regarding ESG transparency.

"We're excited to announce our new Bitvore Cellenus ESG Dataset for the municipal bond market," said Elizabeth Pritchard, CEO, Bitvore. "It is fast becoming a requirement for investors to evaluate the financials of a muni offering together with the sustainability impact. Our new ESG insights will allow municipal bond analysts to get the full picture of the value of a bond."

The Cellenus Muni ESG dataset is derived from more than 60K unique unstructured data sources, including both publicly available and licensed subscription sources. Using machine learning models and NLP, Bitvore derives 34 unique ESG Muni topics, allowing customers to quickly identify specific ESG topics of interest such as GHG emissions, Diversity & Inclusion, Climate Change, Cybersecurity and more. In addition to the continuously updated ESG topics, Bitvore allows existing customers to effortlessly request ESG topics be included into daily surveillance alerts. Bitvore's surveillance alerts assist in mapping out any potential ESG risk that may be found in a portfolio of municipal bonds or across a sector.

Bitvore's Cellenus platform provides continuous, AI-powered analysis of unstructured data sources, linking the right obligor to specific ESG events or topics and providing early warning of any potential ESG violations. It also offers the capability to monitor specific topics across the entirety of the municipal bond market. For example, monitoring the expanding drought across the western United States or monitoring which municipalities are meeting goals around recycling or net-zero emissions. The Cellenus Muni ESG dataset may also aid in complying with future regulatory requirements by surfacing relevant ESG related topics and mapping the content back to a relevant obligor for transparency purposes.

Bitvore Cellenus datasets are accessible via API, file downloads and full research applications.

For more information about Bitvore Cellenus, please visit https://bitvore.com/cellenus-intro/

About Bitvore

Bitvore provides unprecedented third-party risk discovery data from unstructured data. Our products are deployed in over seventy of the world's largest financial institutions, allowing them to make faster and more effective decisions so they outperform the competition. Our flagship product, Bitvore Cellenus is a groundbreaking AI-powered platform that delivers leading indicators of business and ESG risk for companies, industries, markets and municipal obligors. Consumable through file downloads, a comprehensive API and research user interfaces, Bitvore Cellenus provides customers with the "crystal ball" needed to discover emerging risk before it bites. To learn more, visit www.bitvore.com .

