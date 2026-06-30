Bitwise Announces Updates to ETF Lineup

News provided by

Bitwise Asset Management

Jun 30, 2026, 16:01 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitwise Asset Management, the global crypto asset manager with $11 billion in client assets (As of April 1, 2026), plans to close and liquidate the Bitwise COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (ICOI), Bitwise MARA Option Income Strategy ETF (IMRA), Bitwise MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (IMST), Bitwise GME Option Income Strategy ETF (IGME), Bitwise CRCL Option Income Strategy ETF (ICRC), and Bitwise Ethereum Option Income Strategy ETF (IETH).

Ticker

ETF Name

Listing
Exchange

Last Day to
Purchase
Creation
Units

Last Day of
Trading

Final NAV
Calculation
Date

Liquidation Date

ICOI

Bitwise COIN
Option Income
Strategy ETF

NYSE Arca

July 31,
2026

July 31,
2026

August 9, 2026

August 10, 2026

IMRA

Bitwise MARA
Option Income
Strategy ETF

NYSE Arca

July 31,
2026

July 31,
2026

August 9, 2026

August 10, 2026

IMST

Bitwise MSTR
Option Income
Strategy ETF

NYSE Arca

July 31,
2026

July 31,
2026

August 9, 2026

August 10, 2026

IGME

Bitwise GME
Option Income
Strategy ETF

NYSE Arca

July 31,
2026

July 31,
2026

August 9, 2026

August 10, 2026

ICRC

Bitwise CRCL
Option Income
Strategy ETF

NYSE Arca

July 31,
2026

July 31,
2026

August 9, 2026

August 10, 2026

IETH

Bitwise
Ethereum
Option Income
Strategy ETF

NYSE Arca

July 31,
2026

July 31,
2026

August 9, 2026

August 10, 2026

Shareholders who do not sell their shares of the ETFs by Friday, July 31, 2026, will have their shares automatically redeemed for cash based on each ETF's net asset value (NAV). The redemption is expected to be provided to shareholders through their brokers or other financial intermediaries on or around Monday, August 10, 2026.

About Bitwise

Bitwise Asset Management is a global crypto asset manager with more than $11 billion in client assets and a suite of 70 investment products spanning ETFs, staking, vaults, custom option income SMAs, tokenized funds, and private funds. The firm has an eight-year track record and today serves some of the world's leading institutional investors, crypto exchanges, digital asset treasury companies, and high-net-worth individuals. Bitwise also works with more than 5,500 private wealth teams, RIAs, and family offices, and over 20 banks and broker-dealers.

Risks and Important Information

Carefully consider a Fund's investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in each Fund's full or summary prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting: for ICOI, icoietf.com; for ICRC, icrcetf.com; for IETH, iethetf.com; for IGME, igmeetf.com; for IMRA, imraetf.com; for IMST, imstetf.com. Investors should read it carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. There is no guarantee or assurance that a Fund's methodology will result in the Fund achieving positive investment returns or outperforming other investment products.

The technology relating to crypto assets and blockchain is new and developing. Trading in crypto assets or crypto asset derivatives comes with significant risks, including volatile market price swings or flash crashes, market manipulation, and cybersecurity risks and risk of losing principal or all of your investment. In addition, crypto asset markets and exchanges are not regulated with the same controls or customer protections available in equity, option, futures, or foreign exchange investing.

Bitwise ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC, which is not affiliated with Bitwise or its affiliates.

Media Contact
Tova Kaufmann
[email protected]

SOURCE Bitwise Asset Management

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