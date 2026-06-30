Bitwise Announces Updates to ETF Lineup

SAN FRANCISCO, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitwise Asset Management, the global crypto asset manager with $11 billion in client assets (As of April 1, 2026), plans to close and liquidate the Bitwise COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (ICOI), Bitwise MARA Option Income Strategy ETF (IMRA), Bitwise MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (IMST), Bitwise GME Option Income Strategy ETF (IGME), Bitwise CRCL Option Income Strategy ETF (ICRC), and Bitwise Ethereum Option Income Strategy ETF (IETH).

Ticker ETF Name Listing

Exchange Last Day to

Purchase

Creation

Units Last Day of

Trading Final NAV

Calculation

Date Liquidation Date ICOI Bitwise COIN

Option Income

Strategy ETF NYSE Arca July 31,

2026 July 31,

2026 August 9, 2026 August 10, 2026 IMRA Bitwise MARA

Option Income

Strategy ETF NYSE Arca July 31,

2026 July 31,

2026 August 9, 2026 August 10, 2026 IMST Bitwise MSTR

Option Income

Strategy ETF NYSE Arca July 31,

2026 July 31,

2026 August 9, 2026 August 10, 2026 IGME Bitwise GME

Option Income

Strategy ETF NYSE Arca July 31,

2026 July 31,

2026 August 9, 2026 August 10, 2026 ICRC Bitwise CRCL

Option Income

Strategy ETF NYSE Arca July 31,

2026 July 31,

2026 August 9, 2026 August 10, 2026 IETH Bitwise

Ethereum

Option Income

Strategy ETF NYSE Arca July 31,

2026 July 31,

2026 August 9, 2026 August 10, 2026

Shareholders who do not sell their shares of the ETFs by Friday, July 31, 2026, will have their shares automatically redeemed for cash based on each ETF's net asset value (NAV). The redemption is expected to be provided to shareholders through their brokers or other financial intermediaries on or around Monday, August 10, 2026.

About Bitwise

Bitwise Asset Management is a global crypto asset manager with more than $11 billion in client assets and a suite of 70 investment products spanning ETFs, staking, vaults, custom option income SMAs, tokenized funds, and private funds. The firm has an eight-year track record and today serves some of the world's leading institutional investors, crypto exchanges, digital asset treasury companies, and high-net-worth individuals. Bitwise also works with more than 5,500 private wealth teams, RIAs, and family offices, and over 20 banks and broker-dealers.

Risks and Important Information

Carefully consider a Fund's investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in each Fund's full or summary prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting: for ICOI, icoietf.com; for ICRC, icrcetf.com; for IETH, iethetf.com; for IGME, igmeetf.com; for IMRA, imraetf.com; for IMST, imstetf.com. Investors should read it carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. There is no guarantee or assurance that a Fund's methodology will result in the Fund achieving positive investment returns or outperforming other investment products.

The technology relating to crypto assets and blockchain is new and developing. Trading in crypto assets or crypto asset derivatives comes with significant risks, including volatile market price swings or flash crashes, market manipulation, and cybersecurity risks and risk of losing principal or all of your investment. In addition, crypto asset markets and exchanges are not regulated with the same controls or customer protections available in equity, option, futures, or foreign exchange investing.

Bitwise ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC, which is not affiliated with Bitwise or its affiliates.

Media Contact

Tova Kaufmann

[email protected]

SOURCE Bitwise Asset Management