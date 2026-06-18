Parrot Finance Partners With Bitwise To Roll Out Crypto Model Portfolios for Retail Investors

The models give investors on Parrot a streamlined way to add crypto exposure to client portfolios.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitwise Asset Management, the global crypto asset manager with more than $11 billion in client assets, and Parrot Finance, a next-generation RIA that uses an intelligent recommendation engine to automate personalized investing and mimic top-performing strategies, today announced the availability of Bitwise's crypto model portfolios on Parrot's platform. For Parrot clients, who collectively hold over $200 million in assets on the platform, the new offering provides a curated framework for accessing the $2.5 trillion digital asset class.

"We started Parrot with a simple belief: Everyone should have access to the same investment strategies that professionals use," said Nikki Varanasi, Founder and CEO of Parrot Finance. "Our mission is to build the next-generation AI financial advisor and make institutional-quality investing accessible to everyone. For too long, institutional-quality investment solutions have been reserved for financial advisors, institutions, and high-net-worth investors. Through our partnership with Bitwise, we're bringing some of the industry's most respected crypto investment strategies to everyday investors in a simple, personalized, and accessible way. Together, we're helping more people build diversified portfolios, participate in one of the fastest-growing asset classes in the world, and invest with the same caliber of strategies traditionally reserved for the wealthy and well-connected."

The rollout marks the latest milestone in Bitwise's entrance into the model portfolio solutions space. Model portfolios have become an increasingly important tool for financial advisors looking to capitalize on third-party expertise in developing client allocations, providing a seamless and scalable way to invest in emerging themes. From 2023 to 2025, assets tracking third-party model portfolios grew from $400 billion to more than $645 billion, a 62% increase.1

Bitwise's model portfolios leverage the research and specialist expertise of Bitwise to select crypto-themed ETPs for different investor profiles and risk preferences. "Core" models offer broad exposure to the crypto ecosystem, while "thematic" models give investors the ability to fine-tune their positioning by emphasizing specific themes, such as risk-managed exposure or crypto assets beyond bitcoin. The models are monitored and rebalanced systematically to mitigate target portfolio asset-allocation drift.

"Parrot's thesis—that personalized investing shouldn't require manual effort at every step—really resonated with us, and it speaks to the importance of model portfolios," said Bitwise Senior Investment Strategist Juan Leon. "We designed Bitwise model portfolios for that reason: to deliver institutional-ready strategies that integrate seamlessly into the workflows of modern advisors."

To learn about Bitwise Model Portfolios, visit bitwiseinvestments.com/models or contact Stephen Degnan, Bitwise's Head of Key Accounts, at [email protected].

About Bitwise

Bitwise Asset Management is a global crypto asset manager with $11 billion in client assets and a suite of over 70 investment products spanning ETFs, separately managed accounts, private funds, hedge fund strategies, and staking. The firm has an eight-year track record and today serves more than 5,000 private wealth teams, RIAs, family offices, and institutional investors, as well as 21 banks and broker-dealers. The Bitwise team of over 200 technology and investment professionals is backed by leading institutional investors and has offices in San Francisco, New York, and London.

About Parrot Finance

Parrot Finance is a next-generation wealth management platform helping everyday investors discover, mimic, and invest in professional investment strategies, without the need for a traditional financial advisor or requirements. Through personalized recommendations, automated investing, and ongoing rebalancing, Parrot's mission is to build the next AI financial advisor and make institutional-quality investing accessible to everyone.

Notes

(1) Morningstar, "2025 U.S. Model Portfolio Landscape."

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SOURCE Bitwise Asset Management