Bitwise To Explore Tokenizing Bitwise Solana Staking ETF (BSOL) With Superstate; Other ETFs May Follow

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitwise Asset Management, a global crypto asset manager, today announced a partnership with Superstate, a financial technology firm that partners with issuers and asset managers to bring securities onchain, to develop the capability for shares of certain Bitwise funds to be held in tokenized form.

Under the framework the firms are developing, tokenization would change only the form in which share ownership is recorded. Investors would continue to purchase the same shares of the applicable fund, with the same rights, through the same channels as today. Shareholders could then elect to hold those shares either in traditional book-entry form through The Depository Trust Company or in tokenized form recorded on a blockchain and maintained through Superstate's transfer agency infrastructure. Shares held in tokenized form would carry rights identical to shares held in book-entry form and would not be freely transferable outside that recordkeeping system.

Bitwise expects the Bitwise Solana Staking ETF (NYSE: BSOL) to be its first fund for which the tokenized share option may become available. Availability of the tokenized share option remains subject to applicable legal and regulatory requirements. There can be no assurance as to whether or when a tokenized share option will become available for BSOL or any other Bitwise fund.

About Bitwise

Bitwise Asset Management is a global crypto asset manager with $9 billion in client assets and a suite of over 70 investment products spanning ETFs, separately managed accounts, private funds, DeFi strategies, and staking. The firm has a nine-year track record and today serves more than 5,500 private wealth teams, RIAs, family offices and institutional investors as well as 21 banks and broker-dealers. The Bitwise team of technology and investment professionals is backed by leading institutional investors and has offices in San Francisco, New York, and London.

About Superstate

Superstate partners with issuers to bring securities onchain, enabling access to new investor capital and modern financial markets. Through Opening Bell, Superstate partners with companies issuing tokenized equity. Through FundOS, it serves asset managers launching tokenized funds. Both platforms support compliant issuance, record keeping, direct investor registration, and onchain market integration via their SEC-registered transfer agency infrastructure. Superstate's flagship funds USTB (now the Invesco Short Duration US Government Securities Fund) and USCC (now the Bitwise Crypto Carry Fund) validated this infrastructure at institutional scale before transitioning to leading asset managers on FundOS. Learn more at superstate.com.

Risks and Important Information

This material must be accompanied by a prospectus. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. To obtain a current prospectus visit bsoletf.com/welcome.

The Bitwise Solana Staking ETF (BSOL) is not suitable for all investors. An investment in BSOL is subject to a high degree of risk, has the potential for significant volatility, and could result in significant or complete loss of investment. BSOL is not an investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "1940 Act") and therefore is not subject to the same protections as ETFs and mutual funds registered under the 1940 Act. An investment in BSOL is not the same as a direct investment in Solana (SOL).

Shares of ETPs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. The NAV may not always correspond to the market price of SOL and, as a result, Creation Units may be created or redeemed at a value that is different from the market price of the Shares. Authorized Participants' buying and selling activity associated with the creation and redemption of Creation Units may adversely affect an investment in the Shares.

The amount of SOL represented by a Share will continue to be reduced during the life of the Fund due to the transfer of the Fund's SOL to pay for the Sponsor's management fee, and to pay for litigation expenses or other extraordinary expenses. This dynamic will occur irrespective of whether the trading price of the Shares rises or falls in response to changes in the price of SOL.

There is no guarantee or assurance that the Fund's methodology will result in the Fund achieving positive investment returns or outperforming other investment products.

Investors may choose to use the Fund as a means of investing indirectly in SOL. Because the value of the Shares is correlated with the value of the SOL held by the Fund, it is important to understand the investment attributes of, and the market for, SOL.

SOL Risk. There are significant risks and hazards inherent in the SOL market that may cause the price of SOL to fluctuate widely. The Fund's SOL may be subject to loss, damage, theft or restriction on access. Investors considering a purchase of Shares should carefully consider how much of their total assets should be exposed to the SOL market, and should fully understand, be willing to assume, and have the financial resources necessary to withstand the risks involved in the Fund's investment strategy.

Liquidity Risk. The market for SOL is still developing and may be subject to periods of illiquidity. During such times it may be difficult or impossible to buy or sell a position at the desired price. Possible illiquid markets may exacerbate losses or increase the variability between the Fund's NAV and its market price. The lack of active trading markets for the Shares may result in losses on investors' investments at the time of disposition of Shares.

Regulatory Risk. Future and current regulations by a U.S. or foreign government or quasi-governmental agency could have an adverse effect on an investment in the Fund.

Blockchain Technology Risk. Certain of the Fund's investments may be subject to the risks associated with investing in blockchain technology. The risks associated with blockchain technology may not fully emerge until the technology is widely used. Blockchain systems could be vulnerable to fraud, particularly if a significant minority of participants colluded to defraud the rest. Because blockchain technology systems may operate across many national boundaries and regulatory jurisdictions, it is possible that blockchain technology may be subject to widespread and inconsistent regulation.

Staking Risk. The Trust intends to implement a staking program under which a significant portion of the Trust's SOL will be staked. While staking Solana offers the potential to earn rewards in the form of additional Solana tokens, it also exposes the Trust to several risks, such as loss of rewards, slashing penalties, and operational uncertainties. Staking activities could impair the ability to satisfy redemption orders on a timely basis.

Nondiversification Risk. The Fund is nondiversified and will hold a single issue. As a result, a decline in the market value of a particular issue held by the Fund may affect the Fund's value more than if it invested in a larger number of issuers.

Recency Risk. The Fund is recently organized, giving prospective investors a limited track record on which to base their investment decision. If the Fund is not profitable, the Fund may terminate and liquidate at a time that is disadvantageous to Shareholders.

Bitwise Investment Advisers, LLC serves as the sponsor of the Fund. Foreside Fund Services, LLC serves as the Marketing Agent for BSOL, and is not affiliated with Bitwise Investment Advisers, LLC, Bitwise, or any of its affiliates.

Media Contact

Stephanie Dressler

[email protected]

SOURCE Bitwise Asset Management