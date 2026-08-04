Bizcap US launches Line of Capital Ultra for SMBs seeking flexible financing

MIAMI, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Non-bank funder Bizcap US has expanded its product offering with the launch of Line of Capital (LOC) Ultra, a flexible working capital solution designed for businesses that need fast, ongoing access to capital without repeatedly applying for financing.

Available for up to $2 million, LOC Ultra gives America's businesses a new way to access working capital fast — with some of the most competitive rates on the market for the first four weeks and no setup fee. That means owners get the funds they need without the added costs often seen elsewhere, giving them the freedom to take on new opportunities the moment they arise.

Rather than requiring businesses to reapply each time they need financing, LOC Ultra gives approved customers ongoing access to capital they can draw on whenever needed, and they only pay for the capital they use.

LOC Ultra is a particularly good fit for businesses that regularly invest in inventory, manage seasonal fluctuations or bridge short-term cash flow gaps. It offers an attractive alternative to accounts receivable financing or factoring, giving businesses flexible access to working capital without relying on outstanding invoices or tying funding to outstanding receivables.

The launch further strengthens Bizcap's growing suite of financing solutions available to US businesses, following the company's recent launch under the unified global Bizcap brand.

Albert Gahfi, CEO of Bizcap US, said the new product reflects the company's commitment to giving American businesses financing solutions that better align with the way modern businesses operate.

"Many growing businesses don't have a one-off funding need; they need reliable access to working capital they can use whenever opportunities or challenges arise. LOC Ultra was designed around that reality. It gives eligible businesses ongoing access to capital while offering a funding solution for businesses that generate strong cash flow and typically reduce their outstanding balance quickly," he said.

"As we continue expanding across the United States, we're focused on giving businesses greater flexibility and choice, so they can access financing that aligns with their needs and growth ambitions."

Bizcap's Global Co-CEO Zalman Blachman said many businesses were looking beyond traditional financing products in search of solutions that better matched the pace of their operations.

"Traditional financing products can work well for one-off funding needs, but many businesses need a solution they can return to again and again as opportunities arise," he said.

"LOC Ultra removes much of the friction associated with accessing capital. Businesses can draw funds as needed without starting a new application every time, giving them greater confidence to act when opportunities present themselves."

About Bizcap

Bizcap is a global non-bank business funder offering fast, flexible financing to SMBs in the US, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Europe and Canada. Founded in 2019, Bizcap empowers businesses by offering approvals in as little as three hours, with same-day funding available. Bizcap has funded more than 100,000 SMBs, totaling $5 billion globally, while holding a 4.8/5 Trustpilot rating.

For more information, visit bizcapfunding.com

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SOURCE Bizcap