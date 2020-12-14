Black Dragon Capital Continues Expansion with Addition of Shawn Moss as Partner

MIAMI, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Dragon Capital (BDC), a high-performing private equity firm founded and led by a diverse manager and team who have a track record of outstanding operating and investment success in growth sectors disrupted by digitization, announced the addition of Shawn Moss as a new partner in the firm

Shawn Moss brings over 20 years of both operating and investment expertise to high growth technology sectors and building market-leading companies in the US and Latin America. He has a unique combination of experience having worked on every aspect of the transaction process including sourcing, negotiating, funding, and monitoring investments as well as the mindset of an entrepreneur. Moss will be working on all aspects of Black Dragon Capital investing activities and fundraising efforts. He will also be working closely with the Dragon Performance Group™ to optimize the performance of our investments and apply the proprietary Black Dragon Toolkit™.

"Black Dragon's management and financial expertise fuel our ability to advise and mentor high-performance business operators and create market-leading companies. Shawn's remarkable career path is an embodiment of the firm's vision. Everyone at Black Dragon has successful direct operating and investing experience in the technology fields that we invest in, and we are thrilled to have such an accomplished professional join our team." Said Louis Hernandez Jr., Founder, and CEO of Black Dragon Capital.

Black Dragon Capital is known for its combination of operating and investment experience and making control investments in complicated mid-market technology companies undergoing a digital transformation. They manage over $400 million in assets, have delivered above-market returns, and rely on their proprietary Black Dragon Toolkit™ to drive performance together with their Black Dragon Performance Group™. They are deeply committed to diversity and have over 70% of their staff as gender or ethnically diverse.

Shawn Moss began his career at J.P. Morgan as a Leveraged Finance investment banker and has focused most of his career on technology, consumer/retail, and healthcare. Shawn has extensive experience in the United States and in Latin America as an investor for a private equity firm, and as an entrepreneur, having founded a fintech company. Moss is a graduate from the University of Pennsylvania and the Wharton Business School with an MBA in Strategic Management.

Said Moss, "I am proud to be part of such an incredible team of industry experts and investors. Black Dragon has a distinctive and unique operationally led model, and I am excited to bring my expertise and contribute to the firm's efforts to help guide driven entrepreneurs accelerate their companies' growth and profits."

Black Dragon also announced that Raiyaan Shingati and Anubhav Shetty have joined the firm, both serving the role of Financial Analyst, as the firm continues its expansion.

About Black Dragon Capital

Black Dragon Capital ("BDC") is a high-performing private equity firm founded and led by a diverse manager and team who have a track record of outstanding operating and investment success. They make control investments in mid-market technology companies in growth sectors disrupted by digitization. They work closely with entrepreneurs to build market-leading companies using their proprietary Black Dragon Toolkit™. They have current assets under management of approximately $400M USD. Learn more at www.blackdragoncap.com.

SOURCE Black Dragon Capital

