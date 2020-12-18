Black Engineer Launches Simple Cleaning Product in Time for the Holidays

Sold in affordable, pocket-sized packs of 10 wipes and made from two simple ingredients, Just Wipes make the perfect stocking-stuffer for anyone looking to take care of their health this winter. Consisting of 70% isopropyl alcohol, Just Wipes contain more sanitizing alcohol than leading brands, while protecting from dryness with skin-saving aloe.

Founder Devon Fanfair was inspired to take action following a less-than-clean experience. In 2019, he flew to Silicon Valley to interview with tech companies and was confronted with a dirty red-eye flight that made him question how clean traveling really is. Arriving home after this experience, Fanfair became fixated on solving a problem: how to ensure on-the-go sanitization that works wherever you are.

After learning nasty facts about germs on planes and researching the competition, Fanfair developed Just Wipes' signature, go-with-you travel packs to help everyone stay safe without compromising their busy lives. "Just Wipes is a product that fits into our lifestyles, not something we fit our lifestyles into," said Fanfair.

Fanfair was delighted to share his journey developing Just Wipes with his five-year-old daughter, Sage. As a dad, Fanfair hopes to be a positive role model for his daughter by showing her how to think freely and creatively, innovating and solving problems. Wanting to ensure that she could see herself in the entrepreneurial space, Fanfair established his company with women of color working in the majority of leadership roles.

While some view diversity as an obstacle to success in business, Fanfair believes it leads to creative solutions to systemic challenges, allowing Just Wipes to grow despite starting out with limited resources. "The thing that kept us out of the game is what gave us strength and resilience not to give up," said Fanfair.

Just Wipes sanitizing pocket packs can be purchased online at www.justwipes.com and in person at select H-E-B locations .

