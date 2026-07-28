Black Kite Appoints Data Protection Veteran Jim Clancy as Strategic Advisor

Appointment underscores Black Kite's commitment to advancing AI-native third-party cyber risk intelligence

BOSTON, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Kite, the leader in third-party cyber risk management, today announced the appointment of Jim Clancy as a Strategic Advisor. With 25-plus years of data protection and global sales leadership, Clancy will advise Black Kite's executive team on product strategy, market positioning, and go-to-market execution as organizations increasingly face mounting third-party cyber exposure.

Jim Clancy, Strategic Advisor at Black Kite

"Jim brings deep expertise in helping organizations understand that data protection is foundational to achieving their business goals and protecting their most valuable assets," said Paul Paget, CEO of Black Kite. "Third-party risk is one of the most urgent challenges facing security leaders. As we enter our next phase of growth, we look forward to working with Jim who brings invaluable experience scaling data protection at a global level."

Clancy is a data protection veteran with decades of leadership experience at EMC and Dell, where he led the company's data protection business as Senior Vice President of Global Sales. During his tenure, he oversaw a global organization of 1,000-plus professionals, drove multi-billion-dollar revenue, and directed the largest data protection organization in the market. He consolidated and streamlined global specialty sales operations, strengthened customer satisfaction and retention, and launched the company's Women of Technology initiative. Today, Clancy sits on Quantum's Board of Directors and serves as an Advisory Board Member at Amplix. Through his firm Nexus Advisory Partners, he advises CEOs and CROs across the technology market and currently consults for HYCU and Index Engines.

"Third-party cyber risk management is about more than identifying risk; it's about giving organizations the intelligence and confidence to work safely across an increasingly connected ecosystem," said Clancy. "Black Kite has built a fundamentally different approach by combining AI with trusted cyber intelligence to help organizations identify risk earlier, prioritize what matters most, and strengthen resilience across their third-party ecosystem. I'm excited to work alongside the Black Kite team as they continue to shape the future of third-party cyber risk management."

Clancy joins Black Kite's growing roster of strategic advisors, which also includes Jack Jones, originator of the industry's standard risk measurement model known as Factor Analysis of Information Risk (FAIR) and the FAIR Controls Analytics Model (FAIR-CAM); Alpa Inamdar, a renowned strategic transformation leader; and JC Dodson, a pioneer in security risk management.

For more information on how Black Kite delivers AI-native third-party cyber risk management, visit blackkite.com

About Black Kite

Black Kite is an AI-native third-party cyber risk management platform built for the connected world. By distilling billions of external risk signals from millions of monitored organizations, Black Kite delivers the trusted intelligence that powers a connected defense network, enabling organizations to identify risk earlier, act faster, and move from isolated defense to collective resilience. With Black Kite, organizations benefit from greater control, earlier warning, and the confidence to work safely with third parties at scale. Black Kite has received numerous industry awards and recognition from customers. Learn more at www.blackkite.com or on the Black Kite blog.

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SOURCE Black Kite