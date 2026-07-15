Black Kite Achieves GovRAMP Ready Status for Third-Party Risk Intelligence

Security designation validates Black Kite's security posture and reinforces the company's commitment to securing the vendor ecosystem

BOSTON, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Kite, the leader in third-party cyber risk management, is thrilled to announce that its Third-Party Cyber Risk Intelligence product has achieved GovRAMP Authorization, reaffirming its commitment to data security and compliance.

GovRAMP, a nationally recognized risk authorization management program, provides a standardized approach to assessing cloud products. Achieving GovRAMP Authorization demonstrates Black Kite's dedication to meeting the highest security and compliance standards, ensuring the trust and confidence of government agencies and organizations.

Black Kite's Third-Party Cyber Risk Intelligence platform, a cutting-edge AI-native solution that distills billions of external risk signals from millions of monitored organizations to show where third-party risk originates, concentrates, what it costs, and why every finding is traceable and defensible, has undergone a third-party assessment and review by the GovRAMP Program Management Office (PMO). This achievement reflects Black Kite's unwavering commitment to delivering a secure and reliable solution that government agencies can rely on to safeguard their data and operations.

Bob Maley, CSO at Black Kite, expressed his excitement about achieving GovRAMP Authorization, saying, "This milestone further establishes our leadership position in delivering third-party cyber risk intelligence solutions. GovRAMP's recognition validates our rigorous protocols and commitment to providing the highest quality intelligence that enables organizations to identify risk earlier, act faster, and move from isolated defense to collective resilience."

Government agencies and organizations can now confidently rely on Black Kite's GovRAMP Authorized Third-Party Cyber Risk Intelligence platform to streamline their operations, reduce risk, and enhance data security.

For more information about Black Kite's Third-Party Cyber Risk Intelligence platform and its GovRAMP Authorization, please visit www.blackkite.com.

About Black Kite

Black Kite is an AI-native third-party cyber risk management platform built for the connected world. By distilling billions of external risk signals from millions of monitored organizations, Black Kite delivers the trusted intelligence that powers a connected defense network, enabling organizations to identify risk earlier, act faster, and move from isolated defense to collective resilience. With Black Kite, organizations benefit from greater control, earlier warning, and the confidence to work safely with third parties at scale. Black Kite has received numerous industry awards and recognition from customers. Learn more at www.blackkite.com or on the Black Kite blog.

About GovRAMP

GovRAMP is the leading authority on cloud security standards for state and local governments, providing a standardized approach to assessing and authorizing cloud services. GovRAMP empowers government agencies and their vendors to navigate the complexities of cloud security with confidence. Learn more at GovRAMP.org.

Media Contact for Black Kite:

Michelle Kearney

Hi-Touch PR

443-857-9468

[email protected]

www.blackkite.com

SOURCE Black Kite