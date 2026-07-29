Blackbaud Announces 2026 Second Quarter Results

Company Expects to Finish Fiscal Year 2026 in the Upper Half of Financial Guidance Ranges

CHARLESTON, S.C., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading provider of AI-powered solutions for social impact, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

"Our second quarter and first-half results came in as expected, and combined with our confidence in the second half, position us to finish in the upper half of our FY26 guidance ranges for revenue, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP EPS, and free cash flow, with EPS and free cash flow at the high end," said Mike Gianoni, president, CEO and vice chairman of the board of directors, Blackbaud. "We continue to invest aggressively in AI, reflected in the accelerating pace of innovation across our Agents for Good™ solutions, which help customers advance their missions and operate more efficiently while also strengthening our own productivity and profitability."

Second Quarter 2026 Results Compared to Second Quarter 2025 Results:

GAAP total revenue was $290.6 million, up 3.0% and non-GAAP organic revenue increased 3.0%.

GAAP recurring revenue was $285.3 million, up 3.3% and represented 98.2% of total revenue. Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue increased 3.3%.

GAAP income from operations was $62.0 million, with GAAP operating margin of 21.3%, an increase of 100 basis points.

Non-GAAP income from operations was $94.6 million, with non-GAAP operating margin of 32.6%, a decrease of 110 basis points.

GAAP net income was $35.4 million, with GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.79, up $0.24 per share.

Non-GAAP net income was $59.7 million, with non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.33, up $0.11 per share.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $110.3 million, up $1.2 million, with non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin of 38.0%, a decrease of 70 basis points.

Rule of 40 score was 41.0%.

GAAP net cash provided by operating activities was $91.1 million, an increase of $24.1 million, with GAAP operating cash flow margin of 31.3%, an increase of 760 basis points.

Non-GAAP free cash flow was $75.3 million, an increase of $23.8 million, with non-GAAP free cash flow margin of 25.9%, an increase of 760 basis points.

"We again executed well against our operating plan while investing in innovation and efficiency across the business," said Chad Anderson, executive vice president and CFO, Blackbaud. "We're building the foundation for substantial shareholder value, supported by an attractive financial model and steady momentum toward our long-term goals. We also remain aggressive in repurchasing our shares having already repurchased just over 6% this year, reducing our total shares outstanding by approximately 15% since the fourth quarter of 2023."

An explanation of all non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this press release, including the Rule of 40, is included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." A reconciliation of the company's non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release.

Recent Company Highlights

Visit www.blackbaud.com/newsroom for more information about Blackbaud's recent highlights.

Financial Outlook

Blackbaud today reaffirmed its 2026 full year financial guidance and expects to finish in the upper half of the range across all four key metrics:

GAAP revenue of $1.173 billion to $1.179 billion

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $430 million to $438 million

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $5.15 to $5.25

Non-GAAP free cash flow of $280 million to $290 million

Included in its 2026 full year financial guidance are the following updated assumptions:

Non-GAAP annualized effective tax rate is expected to be approximately 24.5%

Interest expense for the year is expected to be approximately $62 million to $66 million

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding for the year are expected to be approximately 45.0 million to 46.0 million

Capital expenditures for the year are expected to be approximately $60 million to $70 million, including approximately $52 million to $62 million of capitalized software development costs

Blackbaud has not reconciled forward-looking full-year non-GAAP financial measures contained in this news release to their most directly comparable GAAP measures, as permitted by Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. Such reconciliations would require unreasonable efforts at this time to estimate and quantify with a reasonable degree of certainty various necessary GAAP components, including for example those related to compensation, acquisition transactions and integration, tax items or others that may arise during the year. These components and other factors could materially impact the amount of the future directly comparable GAAP measures, which may differ significantly from their non-GAAP counterparts.

Stock Repurchase Program

As of June 30, 2026, Blackbaud had approximately $850 million remaining under its common stock repurchase program that was expanded, replenished and reauthorized in December 2025. Based on our current plans, and stock repurchases to date, we expect total repurchases during 2026 to represent between 6% and 10.0% of our outstanding common stock as of December 31, 2025.

Conference Call Details

What: Blackbaud's 2026 Second Quarter Conference Call When: July 29, 2026 Time: 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) Live Call: 1-877-407-3088 (US/Canada) Webcast: Blackbaud's Investor Relations Webpage

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading provider of AI-powered solutions for social impact. Serving nonprofits, educational institutions, companies committed to corporate social responsibility and individual change makers, Blackbaud propels impact at scale with the sector's most intelligent solutions for fundraising and engagement, education solutions, financial management and CSR and grantmaking. With the deepest expertise powered by the world's largest philanthropic data set, the most connected workflows, and the most powerful impact network, Blackbaud's solutions are building a future where resources are unleashed at the speed of need. Blackbaud has been recognized by Fast Company, Newsweek, Quartz, Forbes and more for AI innovation, responsible leadership and workplace excellence. Blackbaud has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, India and the United Kingdom, supporting users in 100+ countries. Learn more at www.blackbaud.com, or follow us on X/Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

Investor Contact

[email protected]

Media Contact

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the predictability of our financial condition and results of operations. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: management of integration of acquired companies; uncertainty regarding increased business and renewals from existing customers; a shifting revenue mix that may impact gross margin; continued success in sales growth; risks related to the development, deployment, regulation, security, market adoption and perception of artificial intelligence technologies; cybersecurity and data protection risks and related liabilities; potential litigation involving us; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud's investor relations department. Blackbaud assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Trademarks

All Blackbaud product names appearing herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blackbaud, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Blackbaud has provided in this release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. Blackbaud uses non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its operational performance. Accordingly, Blackbaud believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating its ongoing operational performance and trends and in comparing its financial results from period-to-period with other companies in Blackbaud's industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. However, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be completely comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to potential differences in the exact method of calculation between companies.

The non-GAAP financial measures discussed above exclude the impact of certain transactions that Blackbaud believes are not directly related to its operating performance in any particular period, but are for its long-term benefit over multiple periods. Blackbaud believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect its ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of trends in its business.

While Blackbaud believes these non-GAAP measures provide useful supplemental information, non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP free cash flow is defined as operating cash flow less capital expenditures, including costs required to be capitalized for software development, and capital expenditures for property and equipment. Blackbaud believes non-GAAP free cash flow provides a useful measure of the company's operating performance. Non-GAAP free cash flow is not intended to represent and should not be viewed as the amount of residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures.

In addition, Blackbaud uses non-GAAP organic revenue growth, non-GAAP organic revenue growth on a constant currency basis, non-GAAP organic recurring revenue growth and non-GAAP organic recurring revenue growth on a constant currency basis, in analyzing its operating performance. Blackbaud believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, for evaluating the periodic growth of its business on a consistent basis. Each of these measures excludes incremental acquisition-related revenue attributable to companies, if any, acquired in the current fiscal year. For companies acquired in the immediately preceding fiscal year, each of these measures reflects presentation of full-year incremental non-GAAP revenue derived from such companies as if they were combined throughout the prior period. In addition, each of these measures excludes prior period revenue associated with divested businesses, if any. The exclusion of the prior period revenue is to present the results of the divested businesses within the results of the combined company for the same period of time in both the prior and current periods. Blackbaud believes this presentation provides a more comparable representation of its current business' organic revenue growth and revenue run-rate.

Rule of 40 is defined as non-GAAP organic revenue growth plus non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is defined as GAAP net income plus interest, net; income tax provision (benefit); depreciation; amortization of intangible assets from business combinations; amortization of software development costs; stock-based compensation expense; Global Capabilities Center ("GCC") workforce transition costs; acquisition and disposition-related costs; and Security Incident-related costs.

Blackbaud, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)





(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) June 30,

2026 December 31,

2025 Assets



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 34,388 $ 38,914 Restricted cash 846,620 720,061 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $6,672 and $5,876 at June 30, 2026 and

December 31, 2025, respectively 134,888 80,517 Customer funds receivable 6,378 1,308 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 96,620 89,290 Total current assets 1,118,894 930,090 Property and equipment, net 85,499 85,076 Software development costs, net 158,999 155,842 Goodwill 1,055,923 1,056,815 Intangible assets, net 93,379 106,654 Other assets 81,802 56,205 Total assets $ 2,594,496 $ 2,390,682 Liabilities and stockholders' equity



Current liabilities:



Trade accounts payable $ 35,431 $ 27,344 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 37,603 43,272 Due to customers 851,793 719,833 Debt, current portion 22,595 22,660 Deferred revenue, current portion 403,630 368,986 Total current liabilities 1,351,052 1,182,095 Debt, net of current portion 1,127,412 1,087,037 Deferred tax liability 33,407 21,981 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 2,773 2,778 Other liabilities 12,822 11,737 Total liabilities 2,527,466 2,305,628 Commitments and contingencies



Stockholders' equity:



Preferred stock; 20,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding — — Common stock, $0.001 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized, 74,035,437 and

72,312,354 shares issued at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively;

45,513,708 and 46,705,325 shares outstanding at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 74 72 Additional paid-in capital 1,438,227 1,391,641 Treasury stock, at cost; 28,521,729 and 25,607,029 shares at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively (1,452,356) (1,316,224) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (925) (5,948) Retained earnings 82,010 15,513 Total stockholders' equity 67,030 85,054 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,594,496 $ 2,390,682

Blackbaud, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)







(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30, 2026 2025

2026 2025 Revenue $ 290,597 $ 282,030

$ 571,737 $ 551,966 Cost of revenue 112,434 113,633

227,015 228,448 Gross profit 178,163 168,397

344,722 323,518 Operating expenses









Sales, marketing and customer success 46,256 44,046

93,605 88,690 Research and development 34,856 33,595

71,772 67,154 General and administrative 34,449 32,856

64,710 89,535 Amortization of intangible assets 586 566

1,174 1,100 Total operating expenses 116,147 111,063

231,261 246,479 Income from operations 62,016 57,334

113,461 77,039 Interest expense (17,579) (18,411)

(33,615) (35,356) Other income, net 1,984 1,118

4,380 3,223 Income before provision for income taxes 46,421 40,041

84,226 44,906 Income tax provision 11,063 13,575

17,729 14,117 Net income $ 35,358 $ 26,466

$ 66,497 $ 30,789 Earnings per share









Basic $ 0.79 $ 0.55

$ 1.47 $ 0.64 Diluted $ 0.79 $ 0.55

$ 1.46 $ 0.63 Common shares and equivalents outstanding









Basic weighted average shares 44,759,580 47,784,062

45,158,724 48,104,780 Diluted weighted average shares 44,884,337 48,248,057

45,605,260 48,786,793 Other comprehensive income (loss)









Foreign currency translation adjustment $ (117) $ 7,324

$ (1,597) $ 10,583 Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net of tax 3,042 (5,314)

6,620 (12,006) Total other comprehensive income (loss) 2,925 2,010

5,023 (1,423) Comprehensive income $ 38,283 $ 28,476

$ 71,520 $ 29,366

Blackbaud, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Six months ended

June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2026 2025 Cash flows from operating activities



Net income $ 66,497 $ 30,789 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization 41,293 43,346 Net provision for credit losses and sales returns 3,020 2,973 Stock-based compensation expense 46,586 49,422 Deferred taxes 9,380 (653) Amortization of deferred financing costs and discount 1,269 1,346 Other non-cash adjustments 1,313 (5,407) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition and disposal of businesses:



Accounts receivable (57,465) (64,984) Prepaid expenses and other assets (11,416) (8,955) Trade accounts payable 6,818 (8,408) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 530 (9,910) Deferred revenue 34,688 38,770 Net cash provided by operating activities 142,513 68,329 Cash flows from investing activities



Purchase of property and equipment (4,117) (1,311) Capitalized software development costs (26,127) (27,787) Cash used in disposition of business — (12,235) Other investing activities (8,675) — Net cash used in investing activities (38,919) (41,333) Cash flows from financing activities



Proceeds from issuance of debt 209,500 272,300 Payments on debt (180,857) (187,666) Employee taxes paid for withheld shares upon equity award settlement (25,319) (38,655) Change in due to customers 132,582 128,582 Change in customer funds receivable (5,175) (3,262) Purchase of treasury stock, including excise tax payments (111,637) (103,205) Net cash provided by financing activities 19,094 68,094 Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (655) 7,212 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 122,033 102,302 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 758,975 809,512 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 881,008 $ 911,814

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the consolidated balance sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts shown above in the consolidated statements of cash flows:

(dollars in thousands) June 30,

2026 December 31,

2025 Cash and cash equivalents $ 34,388 $ 38,914 Restricted cash 846,620 720,061 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash in the statement of cash flows $ 881,008 $ 758,975

Blackbaud, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)







(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30, 2026 2025

2026 2025 GAAP Revenue $ 290,597 $ 282,030

$ 571,737 $ 551,966











GAAP gross profit $ 178,163 $ 168,397

$ 344,722 $ 323,518 GAAP gross margin 61.3 % 59.7 %

60.3 % 58.6 % Non-GAAP adjustments:









Add: Stock-based compensation expense 2,714 3,250

5,801 5,948 Add: Amortization of intangibles from business combinations 5,404 7,020

11,671 14,072 Add: Employee severance — 302

— 302 Add: GCC workforce transition costs(1) 267 —

542 — Subtotal 8,385 10,572

18,014 20,322 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 186,548 $ 178,969

$ 362,736 $ 343,840 Non-GAAP gross margin 64.2 % 63.5 %

63.4 % 62.3 %











GAAP income from operations $ 62,016 $ 57,334

$ 113,461 $ 77,039 GAAP operating margin 21.3 % 20.3 %

19.8 % 14.0 % Non-GAAP adjustments:









Add: Stock-based compensation expense 22,706 27,252

46,586 49,422 Add: Amortization of intangibles from business combinations 5,990 7,586

12,845 15,172 Add: Employee severance — 2,147

— 2,147 Add: GCC workforce transition costs(1) 1,974 —

3,000 — Add: Acquisition and disposition-related costs(2) 866 264

1,013 25,396 Add: Security Incident-related costs — 395

— 2,575 Add: Impairment of capitalized software development costs 1,056 —

1,056 — Subtotal 32,592 37,644

64,500 94,712 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 94,608 $ 94,978

$ 177,961 $ 171,751 Non-GAAP operating margin 32.6 % 33.7 %

31.1 % 31.1 %











GAAP income before provision for income taxes $ 46,421 $ 40,041

$ 84,226 $ 44,906 GAAP net income $ 35,358 $ 26,466

$ 66,497 $ 30,789











Shares used in computing GAAP diluted earnings per share 44,884,337 48,248,057

45,605,260 48,786,793 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.79 $ 0.55

$ 1.46 $ 0.63











Non-GAAP adjustments:









Add: GAAP income tax provision 11,063 13,575

17,729 14,117 Add: Total non-GAAP adjustments affecting income from operations 32,592 37,644

64,500 94,712 Non-GAAP income before provision for income taxes 79,013 77,685

148,726 139,618 Assumed non-GAAP income tax provision(3) 19,358 19,033

36,438 34,207 Non-GAAP net income $ 59,655 $ 58,652

$ 112,288 $ 105,411











Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted earnings per share 44,884,337 48,248,057

45,605,260 48,786,793 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.33 $ 1.22

$ 2.46 $ 2.16



(1) GCC workforce transition costs represent severance and other costs incurred in connection with the transition of certain roles to our Global Capability Center in Hyderabad, India.



(2) Includes charges of $24.3 million incurred during the six months ended June 30, 2025 related to the release from our lease for office space in Washington, DC.



(3) We use a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 24.5% when calculating non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share. We base this rate on our estimated annual GAAP income tax rate, adjusted for items excluded from GAAP income when calculating non-GAAP income and for significant nonrecurring tax adjustments. We review this non-GAAP tax rate annually to determine whether it remains appropriate for evaluating our financial performance. In conducting this review, we consider our GAAP annual effective tax rate, changes in tax legislation, non-GAAP adjustments, and shifts in the geographic mix of revenues and expenses. We also evaluate other factors that we deem significant. Because the tax treatment of non-GAAP adjustments differs from GAAP and because of our methodology for estimating the annual tax rate, the non-GAAP tax rate may differ from the GAAP tax rate and from our actual tax liabilities.



Blackbaud, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands) Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30, 2026 2025

2026 2025 GAAP revenue $ 290,597 $ 282,030

$ 571,737 $ 551,966 GAAP revenue growth 3.0 %



3.6 %

Less: Non-GAAP revenue from divested businesses(1) — —

— — Non-GAAP organic revenue(2) $ 290,597 $ 282,030

$ 571,737 $ 551,966 Non-GAAP organic revenue growth 3.0 %



3.6 %













Non-GAAP organic revenue(2) $ 290,597 $ 282,030

$ 571,737 $ 551,966 Foreign currency impact on non-GAAP organic revenue(3) (690) —

(2,930) — Non-GAAP organic revenue on constant currency basis(3) $ 289,907 $ 282,030

$ 568,807 $ 551,966 Non-GAAP organic revenue growth on constant currency basis 2.8 %



3.1 %













GAAP recurring revenue $ 285,291 $ 276,279

$ 561,776 $ 539,604 GAAP recurring revenue growth 3.3 %



4.1 %

Less: Non-GAAP recurring revenue from divested businesses(1) — —

— — Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue(2) $ 285,291 $ 276,279

$ 561,776 $ 539,604 Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue growth 3.3 %



4.1 %













Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue(2) $ 285,291 $ 276,279

$ 561,776 $ 539,604 Foreign currency impact on non-GAAP organic recurring revenue(3) (670) —

(2,868) — Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue on constant currency basis(3) $ 284,621 $ 276,279

$ 558,908 $ 539,604 Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue growth on constant currency basis 3.0 %



3.6 %





(1) Non-GAAP revenue from divested businesses excludes revenue associated with divested businesses in the prior period. The exclusion of the prior period revenue is to present the results of the divested business with the results of the combined company for the same period of time in both the prior and current periods.



(2) Non-GAAP organic revenue and non-GAAP organic recurring revenue for the prior year periods presented herein may not agree to non-GAAP organic revenue and non-GAAP organic recurring revenue presented in the respective prior period quarterly financial information solely due to the manner in which non-GAAP organic revenue growth and non-GAAP organic recurring revenue growth are calculated.



(3) To determine non-GAAP organic revenue growth and non-GAAP organic recurring revenue growth on a constant currency basis, revenues from entities reporting in foreign currencies were translated to U.S. Dollars using the comparable prior period's quarterly weighted average foreign currency exchange rates. The primary foreign currencies creating the impact are the Australian Dollar, British Pound, Canadian Dollar and Euro.



Blackbaud, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands) Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30, 2026 2025

2026 2025 GAAP net income $ 35,358 $ 26,466

$ 66,497 $ 30,789 Non-GAAP adjustments:









Add: Interest, net 15,652 16,443

30,009 31,733 Add: GAAP income tax provision 11,063 13,575

17,729 14,117 Add: Depreciation 2,845 2,667

5,051 5,642 Add: Amortization of intangibles from business combinations 5,990 7,586

12,845 15,172 Add: Amortization of software development costs(1) 12,804 12,304

25,225 24,176 Subtotal 48,354 52,575

90,859 90,840 Non-GAAP EBITDA $ 83,712 $ 79,041

$ 157,356 $ 121,629 Non-GAAP EBITDA margin(2) 28.8 %



27.5 %













Non-GAAP adjustments:









Add: Stock-based compensation expense $ 22,706 $ 27,252

$ 46,586 $ 49,422 Add: Employee severance — 2,147

— 2,147 Add: GCC workforce transition costs(3) 1,974 —

3,000 — Add: Acquisition and disposition-related costs(3) 866 264

1,013 25,396 Add: Security Incident-related costs — 395

— 2,575 Add: Impairment of capitalized software development costs 1,056 —

1,056 — Subtotal 26,602 30,058

51,655 79,540 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $ 110,314 $ 109,099

$ 209,011 $ 201,169 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin(4) 38.0 %



36.6 %













Rule of 40(5) 41.0 %



40.2 %













Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $ 110,314 $ 109,099

$ 209,011 $ 201,169 Foreign currency impact on Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA(6) (162) (1,096)

(1,191) (891) Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA on constant currency basis(6) $ 110,152 $ 108,003

$ 207,820 $ 200,278 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin on constant currency basis 38.0 %



36.5 %













Rule of 40 on constant currency basis(7) 40.8 %



39.6 %





(1) Includes amortization expense related to software development costs, and amortization expense from capitalized cloud computing implementation costs.



(2) Measured by GAAP revenue divided by non-GAAP EBITDA.



(3) See additional details in the reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP operating income above.



(4) Measured by non-GAAP organic revenue divided by non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA.



(5) Measured by non-GAAP organic revenue growth plus non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin. See Non-GAAP organic revenue growth table above.



(6) To determine non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from entities reporting in foreign currencies were translated to U.S. Dollars using the comparable prior period's quarterly weighted average foreign currency exchange rates. The primary foreign currencies creating the impact are the Australian Dollar, British Pound, Canadian Dollar and Euro.



(7) Measured by non-GAAP organic revenue growth on constant currency basis plus non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin on constant currency basis.



(dollars in thousands) Six months ended

June 30, 2026 2025 GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 142,513 $ 68,329 GAAP operating cash flow margin 24.9 % 12.4 % Non-GAAP adjustments:



Less: purchase of property and equipment (4,117) (1,311) Less: capitalized software development costs (26,127) (27,787) Non-GAAP free cash flow $ 112,269 $ 39,231 Non-GAAP free cash flow margin 19.6 % 7.1 %

SOURCE Blackbaud