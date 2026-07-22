Blackbaud Announces New Agents for Good™, Embedded AI Capabilities for a Reimagined Cloud-Native, AI-First Connected Platform

Company Teases Transformational Product Functionality in Lead-up to Annual Customer Conference

CHARLESTON, S.C., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading provider of AI-powered solutions for social impact, today announced multiple new agents within its Agents for Good™ suite—building on the success of the Development Agent—as well as several other AI-driven product enhancements, all of which are planned for delivery as part of a reimagined Blackbaud operating system for social impact.

"The solutions we're delivering today have been trusted by our customers for decades, but we've now completely rebuilt them under the surface to transform what's possible—especially with AI agents," said Mike Gianoni, president, CEO and vice chairman of the board of directors of Blackbaud. "We are connecting every product and learning from every interaction with AI that gets smarter over time. We're giving customers greater clarity on what to do next, more capacity to take action, and the confidence to leverage intelligent systems without sacrificing human judgment. There is no more powerful AI engine for social impact than Blackbaud."

Embedded, Trustworthy, Effective Agentic AI

Earlier this year, Blackbaud launched Agents for Good™, the first-ever digital teammates native to a social impact-specific platform, to help close capacity gaps commonly experienced by social impact teams. The first of these agents, the Development Agent, allows Blackbaud customers to execute fully autonomous donor engagement workflows under human supervision.

Even in the early stages of adoption, customers are experiencing success in engaging a broader donor base without increasing staff headcount. The Development Agent identifies every potential or dormant donor who is not in a major gift officer portfolio and executes a personalized, brand-aligned, multi-touch engagement sequence. Its reply rate is 76 times the industry average, and it has a message open rate 10 points higher than the industry average, leading to an attributable gift size that is 39% higher.

"We're using the Development Agent to accelerate donor connections and make those connections more impactful in a shorter period," said Brian Otis, vice president for university advancement at the University of New Haven. "This will help us accelerate fundraising across all levels."

Building on the success of the Development Agent, Blackbaud announced today four new Agents for Good planned for the coming month that expand beyond the development office:

The Data Health Agent , which will run autonomously within fundraising solutions to identify duplicate records, confirm contact information and resolve constituent life changes, helping the development office run more curated and targeted campaigns.

, which will run autonomously within fundraising solutions to identify duplicate records, confirm contact information and resolve constituent life changes, helping the development office run more curated and targeted campaigns. The Admissions Agent , which will support independent K–12 schools by guiding families through the process, allowing all schools to offer a high-touch, personalized admissions experience that previously only the most well-resourced institutions could achieve, resulting in more complete applications.

, which will support independent K–12 schools by guiding families through the process, allowing all schools to offer a high-touch, personalized admissions experience that previously only the most well-resourced institutions could achieve, resulting in more complete applications. The Digital Marketing Agent , a sector-specific marketing agent, which will help plan campaigns intelligently, from audience selection and content creation to real-time campaign optimization across channels.

, a sector-specific marketing agent, which will help plan campaigns intelligently, from audience selection and content creation to real-time campaign optimization across channels. The Accounts Payable Agent, the first autonomous AI agent within Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT®, which will help accounts payable teams reduce manual work across each payment cycle by supporting policy-based processing, improving operational efficiency and enabling teams to scale capacity seamlessly.

Blackbaud Agents for Good stand apart because they are embedded directly in the solutions customers already trust and use every day, reducing the data gaps and security risks created by bolt-on agents.

AI-Powered Product Enhancements

AI innovation across Blackbaud's platform extends beyond Agents and includes AI-powered enhancements for products across the portfolio, including powerful updates announced today for Financial Edge NXT®.

AI Document Intelligence that processes invoices in seconds, addressing one of the most labor-intensive tasks in finance operations while reducing the risk of data-entry errors. AI Document Intelligence extracts key details from invoices and receipts and then generates draft records automatically, directly removing hours of manual data entry, while keeping teams in control of every review and approval.

that processes invoices in seconds, addressing one of the most labor-intensive tasks in finance operations while reducing the risk of data-entry errors. AI Document Intelligence extracts key details from invoices and receipts and then generates draft records automatically, directly removing hours of manual data entry, while keeping teams in control of every review and approval. Import Mapping Assistant that eliminates friction when importing budgets, payables or other data by automatically matching incoming fields to the correct Financial Edge NXT® fields for improved data quality at a fraction of the time.

that eliminates friction when importing budgets, payables or other data by automatically matching incoming fields to the correct Financial Edge NXT® fields for improved data quality at a fraction of the time. AI Anomaly Detection & Reconciliation Assistants that deliver continuous oversight, reviewing transactions and identifying unusual activity, potential errors, duplicate payments, misclassifications or suspicious patterns. This helps teams catch issues as they happen, rather than after the books are closed.

Bridging the AI Effectiveness Gap

Blackbaud is the only AI solutions provider that combines the sector's richest social impact signal graph, embedded sector context, and purpose-built governance—all of which lead to better outcomes for customers. Better outcomes build trust over time, and trust makes organizations willing to let systems act on their behalf, under their oversight.

This foundation of trust is an important component of Blackbaud's mission to help social impact organizations deliver more impact with AI. Recent research from the Blackbaud Institute reveals that AI is now a common part of work across the social sector: most professionals in the field are using AI in their work, with half of them saying they use it more than they did the year prior. However, only a small percentage of organizations are realizing significant dividends on their AI investment; most organizations are held back by gaps between adoption and effective use.

Delivering trusted, transformational AI capabilities is one way Blackbaud is helping the sector close the gap between AI adoption and measurable impact. The other is with the AI Coalition for Social Impact, which last week opened the free, product-agnostic AI for Social Impact Certification Program, designed specifically to help social impact professionals adopt AI effectively and responsibly. Thousands of social impact professionals have already registered for the course.

Blackbaud will unveil full details of its reimagined connected system, along with more exciting product news and announcements, at bbcon 2026, taking place Sept. 29-Oct. 1 in Columbus, Ohio.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading provider of AI-powered solutions for social impact. Serving nonprofits, educational institutions, companies committed to corporate social responsibility, and individual change makers, Blackbaud propels impact at scale with the sector's most intelligent solutions for fundraising and engagement, education solutions, financial management and CSR and grantmaking. With the deepest expertise powered by the world's largest philanthropic data set, the most connected workflows, and the most powerful impact network, Blackbaud's solutions are building a future where resources are unleashed at the speed of need. Blackbaud has been recognized by Fast Company, Newsweek, Quartz, Forbes and more for AI innovation, responsible leadership and workplace excellence. Blackbaud has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, India and the United Kingdom, supporting users in 100+ countries. Learn more at www.blackbaud.com or follow us on X/Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

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Forward-looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding expected benefits of products and product features. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: general economic risks; uncertainty regarding increased business and renewals from existing customers; continued success in sales growth; management of integration of acquired companies and other risks associated with acquisitions; risks associated with successful implementation of multiple integrated software products; the ability to attract and retain key personnel; risks associated with management of growth; lengthy sales and implementation cycles; technological changes that make our products and services less competitive; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud's investor relations department. All Blackbaud product names appearing herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blackbaud, Inc.

SOURCE Blackbaud