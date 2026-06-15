Blackbaud Helps Nonprofits Achieve Smarter Financial Operations with New Intelligent Advisor

Chart of Accounts Health Advisor in Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT® Draws from Industry Best Practices to Provide Always-On Intelligent Insights at No Additional Cost

CHARLESTON, S.C., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading provider of AI-powered solutions for social impact, today announced a new Chart of Accounts Health Advisor coming to Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT® to help nonprofit finance teams gain greater clarity, consistency and confidence in their financial data with an always-on, intelligent view into the health of their chart of accounts.

This embedded advisor helps organizations better understand and manage the structure of their chart of accounts, using consistent standards and governance, and helping prevent complex issues that would require specialized services. Combining industry best practices with intelligent analysis, all rolled into an easy-to-digest health score for finance teams, the Chart of Accounts Health Advisor will be included at no additional cost for Financial Edge NXT customers.

"At Blackbaud, we believe the future of nonprofit finance is proactive, intelligent and deeply connected," said Sudip Datta, chief product officer, Blackbaud. "Finance teams shouldn't have to wait for problems to surface during audits or reporting cycles to understand where risk exists. Our focus is on building systems that continuously learn, surface what matters, and guide teams toward better decisions so organizations can trust their data, move faster and focus on advancing their missions."

The Chart of Accounts Health Advisor works by regularly scanning and analyzing accounts against Blackbaud's database of nonprofit-specific industry best practices to surface structural patterns or potential issues that could impact reporting accuracy and ease of use over time. Finance teams receive a clear health score and prioritized, actionable next-step recommendations to help them maintain a chart of accounts structure that scales effectively as their organization grows.

The Chart of Accounts Health Advisor is currently in limited availability and is being released to customers in waves to reach general availability by the end of June.

Learn more here.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading provider of AI-powered solutions for social impact. Serving nonprofits, educational institutions, companies committed to corporate social responsibility, and individual change makers, Blackbaud propels impact at scale with the sector's most intelligent solutions for fundraising and engagement, education solutions, financial management and CSR and grantmaking. With the deepest expertise powered by the world's largest philanthropic data set, the most connected workflows, and the most powerful impact network, Blackbaud's solutions are building a future where resources are unleashed at the speed of need. Blackbaud has been recognized by Fast Company, Newsweek, Quartz, Forbes and more for AI innovation, responsible leadership and workplace excellence. Blackbaud has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, India and the United Kingdom, supporting users in 100+ countries. Learn more at www.blackbaud.com or follow us on X/Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

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Forward-looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding expected benefits of products and product features. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: general economic risks; uncertainty regarding increased business and renewals from existing customers; continued success in sales growth; management of integration of acquired companies and other risks associated with acquisitions; risks associated with successful implementation of multiple integrated software products; the ability to attract and retain key personnel; risks associated with management of growth; lengthy sales and implementation cycles; technological changes that make our products and services less competitive; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud's investor relations department. All Blackbaud product names appearing herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blackbaud, Inc.

SOURCE Blackbaud