Blackbaud Increases Flexibility to Access Fundraising Intelligence as Raiser's Edge NXT® Integrates with Microsoft 365 Copilot

Ability to surface Blackbaud data and insights securely in the AI tools customers use every day supports faster decision-making and more effective engagement

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading provider of AI-powered solutions for social impact, today announced a new Microsoft 365 Copilot-enabled agent for Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT® that allows customers to surface their data and insights in Microsoft 365 applications including Copilot Chat, Outlook, Teams, Word, and Excel. The new experience enables fundraising professionals to access trusted, real-time insights from their Raiser's Edge NXT data using natural-language prompts—without leaving the tools where work already happens.

"Our goal is to remove friction from our customers' workflows so they can focus on driving impact, not managing technology," said Mike Gianoni, president, CEO, and vice chairman of the board of directors of Blackbaud. "Since many of our customers already use Microsoft 365, this integration meets them where they work and gives them more flexibility in how they access and benefit from Blackbaud's solutions."

With the Copilot integration, customers can choose to access insights and information from Raiser's Edge NXT in Microsoft 365 to support faster decision-making and more effective engagement. With this new experience, users can:

Ask questions such as "Summarize this donor's giving history" or "Identify top engagement opportunities" in Copilot, Teams, Outlook, Word and more

Access real-time, contextual insights grounded in their Raiser's Edge NXT data without switching tools

Take action on fundraising intelligence directly within Microsoft 365 tools

Reduce time spent navigating systems, and accelerate decision-making

Raiser's Edge NXT is recognized as Microsoft Nonprofit AI Certified Software, a reflection of its position as a trusted, industry-leading platform for fundraising and engagement. The Copilot-enabled agent builds on this foundation, extending the power of Blackbaud's AI into the Microsoft ecosystem while maintaining the data integrity, governance, and security that nonprofit organizations rely on.

"As nonprofits adopt AI, security and usability are paramount for maintaining trust," said Justin Spelhaug, President, Microsoft Elevate. "This integration brings responsible, purpose-built AI into familiar Microsoft 365 workflows, helping organizations make better decisions with confidence while keeping their data protected."

Recent data from the Blackbaud Institute shows that while most social impact organizations are beginning to adopt AI, the resulting benefits are uneven. Blackbaud is focused on making sure the sector can benefit fully from the massive potential of this transformational technology—through educational resources, like the free AI for Social Impact Certification Course, as well as platform solutions like Agents for Good™ and integrations with existing AI tools like Copilot.

The Copilot-enabled agent for Raiser's Edge NXT reflects Blackbaud's continued execution on its AI platform strategy: bringing intelligence closer to where customers work, while keeping it grounded in deep sector expertise and responsible design. As organizations navigate rapid AI adoption, Blackbaud remains focused on delivering practical, workflow-native innovation that helps customers move faster, work smarter, and drive greater impact with confidence.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading provider of AI-powered solutions for social impact. Serving nonprofits, educational institutions, companies committed to corporate social responsibility, and individual change makers, Blackbaud propels impact at scale with the sector's most intelligent solutions for fundraising and engagement, education solutions, financial management and CSR and grantmaking. With the deepest expertise powered by the world's largest philanthropic data set, the most connected workflows, and the most powerful impact network, Blackbaud's solutions are building a future where resources are unleashed at the speed of need. Blackbaud has been recognized by Fast Company, Newsweek, Quartz, Forbes and more for AI innovation, responsible leadership and workplace excellence. Blackbaud has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, India and the United Kingdom, supporting users in 100+ countries. Learn more at www.blackbaud.com or follow us on X/Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

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Forward-looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding expected benefits of products and product features. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: general economic risks; uncertainty regarding increased business and renewals from existing customers; continued success in sales growth; management of integration of acquired companies and other risks associated with acquisitions; risks associated with successful implementation of multiple integrated software products; the ability to attract and retain key personnel; risks associated with management of growth; lengthy sales and implementation cycles; technological changes that make our products and services less competitive; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud's investor relations department. All Blackbaud product names appearing herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blackbaud, Inc.

SOURCE Blackbaud