Blackbaud Named to Newsweek's World's Greenest Companies List for Second Consecutive Year

Recognition Highlights Blackbaud's Measurable Efforts to Reduce Environmental Impact and Advance Sustainability

CHARLESTON, S.C., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading provider of AI-powered solutions for social impact, announced today that it has been named one of the World's Greenest Companies 2026 by Newsweek and Plant A Insights Group.

The ranking recognizes the top 850 publicly listed companies across 28 countries for their environmental sustainability performance. GIST Impact and Plant-A Insights Group developed the ranking through a comprehensive analysis of self-disclosed data, evaluating over 8,000 organizations to determine the final selection.

Blackbaud Named to Newsweek's World's Greenest Companies 2026

"Blackbaud exists to power social impact, and that responsibility doesn't stop at the products we build," said Margaret "Maggie" Driscoll, chief people and culture officer, Blackbaud. "As we deliver cutting edge technology that helps nonprofits and social impact organizations further their missions, we're taking a responsible, people-first approach to building AI that's intentional about where and how this technology is used as part of our wider commitment to sustainability and stewardship. Being named one of the World's Greenest Companies two years running is proof that our values aren't just words. They show up in our culture, our decisions, and our commitment to the customers we serve. This recognition belongs to every person at Blackbaud who has made sustainability a priority."

Companies were evaluated and scored on more than 25 parameters across four categories: Greenhouse Gas Emissions, Water Usage, Waste Generation, and Sustainability Data Disclosure and Commitments.

"Our planet's future demands collective, immediate action from every sector," said Jennifer H. Cunningham, Newsweek's editor-in-chief. "By spotlighting the World's Greenest Companies, we celebrate the corporate leaders proving that environmental responsibility is not just a moral obligation, but a cornerstone of sustainable, forward-thinking business in today's changing global economy."

Blackbaud's commitment to environmental sustainability centers on responsible operations and measurable progress toward decarbonization. In 2025, Blackbaud achieved carbon neutrality across its business operations for the fifth consecutive year and continued to reduce the environmental footprint of its operations through remote‑flexible work, energy efficient facilities, and ongoing investments in energy and water conservation.

Learn more about how Blackbaud is leading the way to a more responsible future in the company's 2025 Impact Report, and learn more about Blackbaud's approach to Responsible AI here.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading provider of AI-powered solutions for social impact. Serving nonprofits, educational institutions, companies committed to corporate social responsibility, and individual change makers, Blackbaud propels impact at scale with the sector's most intelligent solutions for fundraising and engagement, education solutions, financial management and CSR and grantmaking. With the deepest expertise powered by the world's largest philanthropic data set, the most connected workflows, and the most powerful impact network, Blackbaud's solutions are building a future where resources are unleashed at the speed of need. Blackbaud has been recognized by Fast Company, Newsweek, Quartz, Forbes and more for AI innovation, responsible leadership and workplace excellence. Blackbaud has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, India and the United Kingdom, supporting users in 100+ countries. Learn more at www.blackbaud.com or follow us on X/Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Inquiries

[email protected]

Forward-looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding expected benefits of products and product features. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: general economic risks; uncertainty regarding increased business and renewals from existing customers; continued success in sales growth; management of integration of acquired companies and other risks associated with acquisitions; risks associated with successful implementation of multiple integrated software products; the ability to attract and retain key personnel; risks associated with management of growth; lengthy sales and implementation cycles; technological changes that make our products and services less competitive; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud's investor relations department. All Blackbaud product names appearing herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blackbaud, Inc.

SOURCE Blackbaud