Blackbird.AI Is Positioned As A Market Shaper by Gartner® In The Emerging Market Quadrant for Narrative Intelligence - Startup Vendors as of June 2026

The company placed highest for Potential to Execute and furthest to the right for Potential for Market Disruption

NEW YORK, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbird.AI, the leader in protecting executives and organizations from disinformation-based narrative attacks that cause financial, reputational, operational, and physical harm, today announced that the company has been positioned as a Market Shaper by Gartner® in 'The Emerging Market Quadrant for Narrative Intelligence - Startup Vendors as of June 2026.' The company placed highest for Potential to Execute and furthest to the right for Potential for Market Disruption. A complimentary copy of the full Gartner report can be viewed here.

According to the Gartner Report 'Emerging Market Quadrant for Narrative Intelligence - Startup Vendors as of June 2026'

Market Shaper potential to execute is defined by substantial horizontal scaling, strong financial backing, and deep ecosystem integration. These providers leverage reliable, scalable cloud platforms that can support more complex, global, multi-stakeholder deployments. They enjoy a deeper customer base, significant employee experience, and more robust ecosystem partnerships. By operationalizing the workflow from early signal detection to board-level reporting, they have successfully demonstrated how narrative intelligence can evolve from basic sentiment scoring to a foundational, integrated layer of corporate security.





The primary Market Shaper disruption involves a shift from localized, keyword-based scanning tools to foundational enterprise threat intelligence platforms. Vendors here are disrupting traditional security and marketing architectures by transforming the connections between corporate risk management, crisis management, legal, and cybersecurity. They achieve this by deploying robust collection systems that process vast streams of unstructured social and fringe web data in real time, moving past legacy listening tools that are easily fooled by coordinated bot farms, fake special-interest campaigns, and cross-platform information obfuscation.

"We believe this Gartner recognition of Blackbird.AI as a Market Shaper in Narrative Intelligence reflects the mission we've been building toward for years. AI-generated influence campaigns, coordinated reputational attacks, geopolitical narratives, and agentic swarms can move markets, disrupt operations, erode trust, and reach the boardroom in minutes," said Wasim Khaled, CEO and Co-founder of Blackbird.AI. "Narrative Intelligence Detection and Agentic Response is now critical to institutional trust, governance, and resilience. We help customers 'Own The Narrative' and reduce the financial, reputational, and strategic risk created by narrative attacks. We're proud of this recognition, grateful to the customers who trust us, and thankful for the team, partners, and longtime supporters, including Dorilton Ventures, Ten Eleven Ventures, and Dave DeWalt, CEO of NightDragon, who have helped us build toward this moment."

"Blackbird.AI has spent years building Constellation, the industry's most advanced narrative intelligence detection and agentic response systems. In our opinion, Gartner positioning us furthest and highest on both potential to disrupt and potential to execute, respectively, validates our work and technology," said Dr. Naushad UzZaman, CTO and Co-founder of Blackbird.AI. "That foundation gives us a unique advantage across data, signals, models, and intelligence workflows and has accelerated the next generation of our technology: predictive intelligence, simulation, MCP-enabled workflows, and agentic AI infrastructure that meets warfighters, analysts, and enterprises where they work. As narrative threats become more autonomous and AI-generated, Blackbird.AI is helping customers move from detection to agentic prediction and response."

In April 2026, Gartner also published a report titled "AI Vendor Race: Blackbird.AI Is the Company to Beat for Disinformation Narrative Intelligence."

For a complimentary copy of the Gartner® Emerging Market Quadrant for Narrative Intelligence - Startup Vendors as of June 2026, visit here.

Read a blog about this industry recognition here.

Source: Gartner Report, Emerging Market Quadrant for Narrative Intelligence, 26 June 2026: By Alfredo Ramirez IV, Apeksha Kaushik, Akif Khan, Amber Boyes, and David Senf.

Gartner, AI Vendor Race: Blackbird.AI Is the Company to Beat for Disinformation Narrative Intelligence, 29 April 2026, Alfredo Ramirez IV, Apeksha Kaushik

Gartner is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Blackbird.AI

Blackbird.AI is the Narrative Intelligence Detection and Agentic Response company protecting executives, organizations, and institutions from narrative-based disinformation attacks that cause financial, operational, reputational, and physical harm. Blackbird.AI's Constellation Platform identifies the actors, networks, bots, and communities driving them; and turns those signals into early warning, decision intelligence, and coordinated response. Blackbird.AI brings Narrative Intelligence into the workflows where teams already operate, including cybersecurity, communications, legal, executive, and public-sector environments, with agentic response capabilities and MCP-enabled integrations that help organizations act faster. Founded by AI experts, threat intelligence analysts, and national security professionals, Blackbird.AI helps customers defend trust, strengthen resilience, and Own The Narrative. To learn more, visit Blackbird.AI.

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SOURCE Blackbird.AI