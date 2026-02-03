BLACKBIRD.AI PUBLISHES THE RAV3N REPORT: 2026 STATE OF DISINFORMATION NARRATIVE INTELLIGENCE

The RAV3N Report provides deep insight into how AI-Powered Disinformation Narrative Attacks have become a top global threat to executives and organizations, guidance on protecting against this threat vector, and the results of the Disinformation Narrative Intelligence Risk Executive Survey.

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbird.AI , the leader in protecting organizations and executives from disinformation narrative attacks that cause financial, operational, reputational, and physical harm, announced today that it has published THE RAV3N REPORT: 2026 STATE OF DISINFORMATION NARRATIVE INTELLIGENCE . The report arrives at a critical inflection point as narrative attacks have escalated from an emerging concern to an existential business threat. The 'RAV3N Report' synthesizes insights from multiple information streams: the Blackbird.AI RAV3N Narrative Intelligence Research Team using the company's AI-driven Narrative Intelligence Platform, Narrative Feed and Compass Context, new survey results from 183 cybersecurity and communication risk executives, groundbreaking analysis and investigation of AI-led cyberattacks, CISO expert perspectives on sector-specific threats, and market intelligence on the emerging disinformation narrative intelligence category.

"We are witnessing the weaponization of information at a scale never before possible. Every organization and executive is now a target, and AI-based disinformation narrative attacks have become the great equalizer - threat actors and nation state playbooks are now available to anyone with internet access," said Wasim Khaled, CEO and Co-Founder of Blackbird.AI. "That's why we felt compelled to publish The RAV3N Report, to highlight the key findings, use cases, and provide guidance on how to protect against this new global threat based on learnings from protecting our global customers."

The RAV3N Report presents detailed results from the 2026 State of Disinformation Narrative Intelligence Risk Executive Survey, conducted by Blackbird.AI among global security and business leaders across multiple industries and organizational sizes to understand the current state of narrative intelligence awareness, preparedness, and investment. The results reveal both heightened awareness and significant capability gaps.

Critical survey results at a glance include:

88% - Investors Concerned about Disinformation Narrative Attacks

58% - Organizations Impacted by Narrative Attacks

69% - Are more concerned than the previous year

18% - Detection Confidence with their current tools

The RAV3N report includes deep insight into emerging technologies and manipulation techniques, disinformation narrative intelligence case studies, AI is now the operator, executive protection,, disinformation narrative intelligence overview, integrating narrative intelligence into SOC and Fusion Centers, a disinformation narrative intelligence platform evaluation checklist, CISO expert insights, our take on World Economic Forum findings, industry-wide predictions for 2026, external narrative intelligence reference links, regulatory and policy developments and a comprehensive learning library.

Executive Protection: The New Narrative Threat Surface "Narrative attacks don't hit your firewall. They hit your leadership, your employees, your investors, and your market perception," said Chris Konrad, Vice President, Global Cyber, WWT. "Communications teams can't see coordinated manipulation early. Executive protection teams aren't thinking about deepfakes or weaponized narratives."

Narrative Intelligence: The Invisible Cybersecurity Threat Vector Reshaping Financial Services "The evolving digital landscape has blurred the lines between cybersecurity, executive, and narrative protection," said Ed Amoroso, Founder & CEO, TAG Infosphere and Former CISO, AT&T. "We expect CISOs to play a significant role in mitigating these threats."

AI is Now the Operator: The End of Human-Led Attacks. "AI supercharges disinformation by making it cheaper, faster, more scalable, and more believable, while making detection and attribution much harder," said Frank Saegerman, NATO's former Head of Digital Insights. "Disinformation content, which used to be created by hundreds of operatives in a time-consuming way, can now be processed by a single individual in a very short period of time using AI."

The size, scale, and harmful impact of the narrative attack campaigns continue to grow exponentially. "By 2028, Gartner® predicts enterprise spending on battling misinformation and disinformation will surpass $30 billion, cannibalizing 10% of marketing and cybersecurity budgets to combat a multifront threat." Gartner published a report titled " AI Vendor Race: Blackbird.AI Is the Company to Beat for Disinformation Narrative Intelligence ." In the report, Gartner states that "Blackbird.AI's strong brand, defining thought leadership, industry-first feature expansion, and key partnerships make it the frontrunner in the disinformation narrative intelligence AI race."

