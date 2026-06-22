Blast Off to "Gacha Galaxy!" T-ARTS' Capsule Toy Brand Gacha™ Unveils Out-of-This-World Exhibit at Anime Expo 2026

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, T-ARTS Company, Ltd. (President & CEO: Toshihisa Kondo / Head office: Katsushika-ku, Tokyo) revealed their Capsule Toy Brand "Gacha" exhibit for Anime Expo 2026. The T-ARTS exhibit at Anime Expo will feature over 80 Gacha machines, a "Gacha Galaxy," exciting activities, and more. With more than 80 different characters, including those from anime, convention attendees will enjoy an abundant lineup of Gacha items that include the latest trending products from Japan. By incorporating a distinctly Japanese sensibility into its lineup, the brand showcases its originality and shares its KAWAII culture with Kidults (adults with a playful spirit).

Anime Expo is one of North America's largest annual anime conventions, held in Los Angeles, California, from Thursday, July 2, to Sunday, July 5, 2026. This marks Gacha's second annual exhibition at the show.

The capsule toy market has been rapidly expanding in Japan in recent years. T-ARTS' "Gacha" is the brand leading the industry. Capsule toys are popular among inbound tourists and are widely beloved as one form of Japanese culture. With a rich, unique product lineup and the exciting experience of easy, accessible fun, Gacha captivates fans across generations and nationalities. T-ARTS will deliver the "DOKIDOKI WAKUWAKU" (heart-pounding excitement) that only Gacha can offer to everyone in North America, beginning with Anime Expo 2026.

Comment from Toshihisa Kondo, President & CEO, T-ARTS Company, Ltd.

"Gacha (capsule toys) was brought from the United States to Japan 61 years ago, in 1965. Since then, it has evolved through Japan's product development capabilities and meticulous ingenuity, and has now grown into a presence beloved at home and abroad as a culture all its own. At T-ARTS, in addition to turning a wide variety of IP into products, we have drawn on the passion and product-editing skills of our planning and development team to offer a broad range—from character products to original products. We believe Gacha's appeal lies in its high quality, accessible price points, and the wide-open accessibility that lets everyone enjoy it regardless of generation or nationality.

At Anime Expo 2026, one of North America's largest anime conventions, we are delighted to be able to deliver the appeal of this Japan-born Gacha culture, directly to everyone in North America. We have always aimed to create products that can be embraced not only in Japan but by people all over the world. Taking this exhibition as an opportunity, we hope to deliver the DOKIDOKI WAKUWAKU experience unique to Gacha, broaden its appeal even further, and nurture Gacha into a truly global culture."

Booth Concept: "Gacha Galaxy"

T-ARTS has translated the infinite possibilities and surprising nature of Gacha into an outer space theme, reflected in the booth design. Visitors can experience the charm of Gacha in "Gacha Galaxy" an immersive, space-inspired environment filled with surprises throughout. Enjoy capsule machines with a wide variety of characters and Gacha originals that deliver a surprise every spin. Plus, try your hand at the Reactor activation with exclusive giveaways.

Gacha Reactor

Turn the giant Gacha handle to experience "Gacha Galaxy" and get an original "Gacha Collection Pouch." With sound and visual effects, you can feel the thrill of the moment you spin a Gacha with your whole body. Every participant receives a "Gacha Collection Pouch" to pack and carry their favorite Gacha items.

Katazun Figure Gacha Machine Photo Spot

Take commemorative photos together with the giant Gacha machine figures while striking your best "Katazun" (shoulder-lean) pose! Receive your photo as both a print and digital data on the spot.

Note: Booth prizes are limited in quantity and activities are limited to one entry per person.

Available Merchandise

During Anime Expo, the T-ARTS booth will have a variety of adorable and collectible merchandise available for sale. This includes:

"Gacha" — Very popular among international visitors to Japan: We plan to offer a wide selection of the latest Gacha products currently gaining attention in Japan.

We plan to offer a wide selection of the latest Gacha products currently gaining attention in Japan. "PERIHAPI!" — A Boxed Figure Brand Born from Gacha: Peel open, and you'll find happiness waiting inside of these mystery boxes. Each one is packed with a meticulously detailed figure.

Peel open, and you'll find happiness waiting inside of these mystery boxes. Each one is packed with a meticulously detailed figure. "CHOKKORI-SAN" — Adorable Seated Plush Toys: A unique plush series designed to sit on the edge of desks, shelves, cups, and other everyday places. Enjoy displaying, collecting, and taking photos with your favorite characters.

A unique plush series designed to sit on the edge of desks, shelves, cups, and other everyday places. Enjoy displaying, collecting, and taking photos with your favorite characters. Gacha-Machine-Shaped Backpack "Showy Gacha 2 Light": A Gacha-machine-shaped backpack inspired by the concept of expressing your individuality through "Gacha." The transparent window allows you to freely display illustrations, photos, or your favorite items, and you can even turn the handle.

A Gacha-machine-shaped backpack inspired by the concept of expressing your individuality through "Gacha." The transparent window allows you to freely display illustrations, photos, or your favorite items, and you can even turn the handle. "Licca-chan" — Japan's iconic doll: Launched in 1967, Licca-chan is a beloved Japanese doll brought to North America in March 2026, with a lineup that includes Japanese character collaborations and fashion trends, with cumulative sales of approximately 69 million units in Japan (estimated through March 2026).

Note: Quantities are limited and available while supplies last.

For information, please visit the T-ARTS Anime Expo 2026 website. https://www.takaratomy-arts.co.jp/global/us/anime-expo/2026/

Assets are available here.

Event Overview

Dates: Thursday, July 2 – Sunday, July 5, 2026

Location: Gacha by T-ARTS: West Hall WH-900 ("Gacha™" / "Licca-Chan"), Los Angeles Convention Center

Visit the Anime Expo website for more information: www.anime-expo.org/ax/

About Gacha

Capsule toys first arrived in Japan from the United States in 1965. Under the brand "Gacha," T-ARTS has rolled them out in all kinds of locations across Japan—inside train stations, at airports, in large shopping malls, and more. Now a familiar presence enjoyed across generations, "Gacha" has drawn attention as a part of Japanese culture not only domestically but from overseas as well.

About T-ARTS

A group company of TOMY Company, Ltd. (TAKARATOMY), one of Japan's leading toy and entertainment companies , T-ARTS is a toy company that primarily plans, manufactures, and sells Gacha (capsule toys), amusement games, plush toys, and sundry goods. It aims to create products that deliver surprise and excitement to a wide range of consumers, regardless of age or generation.

*"ガチャ" and "GACHA" are registered trademarks of T-ARTS Company, Ltd. in Japan.

*Event details and other information are subject to change without notice.

SOURCE T-ARTS Company, Ltd.