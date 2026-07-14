T-ARTS' Capsule Toy Brand Gacha™ "Gacha Galaxy" Experience an Extraordinary Hit at Anime Expo 2026

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- T-ARTS Company, Ltd. (President & CEO: Toshihisa Kondo / Head office: Katsushika-ku, Tokyo) concluded its second annual exhibition at Anime Expo 2026, held July 2 to 5 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. T-ARTS' capsule toy brand "Gacha" presented the immersive, space-themed "Gacha Galaxy" booth. The exhibit brought more than 80 Gacha machines and over 80 character brands including anime titles, bringing the latest trending products from Japan straight to North American fans right at the heart of the largest anime and Japanese pop culture convention in the continent

Organized by The Society for the Promotion of Japanese Animation (SPJA), the four-day, sold-out convention Anime Expo welcomed turnstile attendance of over 422,000 fans from over 65 different countries.

The booth featured two interactive activities that allowed visitors to experience the appeal of Gacha firsthand.

The first was the Gacha Reactor, where visitors turned a giant handle accompanied by sound and visual effects. Participants received an original Gacha Collection Pouch to carry their Gacha prizes. In addition to the excitement of turning the machine, visitors also experienced a popular trend in Japan—filling a windowed pouch with Gacha collectibles and carrying them around as a showcase. The second was the Katazun Fig. Gacha Machine photo spot where visitors posed in the signature "Katazun" shoulder-lean style alongside oversized machine figures and received their photo as both a printed keepsake and a digital file.

The booth also offered a range of collectible merchandise for sale, including Gacha capsule toys popular with international visitors to Japan; PERIHAPI!, a boxed figure brand of detailed mystery-box figures; CHOKKORI-SAN seated plush toys designed to perch on desks and shelves; the "Showy Gacha 2 Light," a Gacha-machine-shaped backpack with a transparent display window; and Licca-chan, Japan's iconic doll, launched in 1967 and introduced to North America in March 2026.

Toshihisa Kondo, T-ARTS President and CEO, reflects on Anime Expo 2026:

"Thank you very much for visiting the T-ARTS booth at Anime Expo 2026. We hope you enjoyed Gacha. This year, to capture the endless possibilities and element of surprise that Gacha offers, T-ARTS designed its booth around the theme 'Gacha Galaxy.' We wove a cosmic worldview into the booth design to express the countless encounters and discoveries born from Gacha, along with the excitement of never knowing what you'll get. Thanks to all of you, the booth drew large crowds every day of the event. Beyond the Gacha experience itself, our merchandise area and attractions like the Gacha Reactor and Katazun Photo Spot were buzzing with energy throughout. Nothing would make us happier than knowing our visitors felt the endless possibilities and joy that Gacha has to offer.

What's more, the excitement and anticipation our guests felt before turning the Gacha, and their joyful reactions the moment they got the item they'd been hoping for, were exactly the same as those we see in Japan. Drawing on the experience and lessons from our first appearance at Anime Expo last year, we were able to run this year's booth even better and share the appeal of Gacha with an even wider audience. Through this year's Anime Expo, we came away with an even stronger conviction that Gacha is a form of entertainment capable of bringing smiles to people across countries and cultures.

It was 61 years ago that Gacha first traveled from America to Japan. To see that same Gacha return to everyone in America—now having evolved in its own uniquely Japanese way—and to have so many people experience and enjoy it, fills us with deep emotion and joy. Once again, we extend our heartfelt thanks to all our fans, to everyone who visited, and to the entire Anime Expo community.

T-ARTS believes that Gacha is a form of play that people all over the world can enjoy. We are currently advancing a project to broaden the appeal of Gacha even further in the North American market, and our goal is to eventually create an environment where more people across the United States can enjoy T-ARTSs' Gacha anytime they wish. We will continue to evolve so that we can keep delivering new surprises and fun to you all, so please look forward to what's ahead."

Media assets are available here.

About Gacha

Capsule toys first arrived in Japan from the United States in 1965. Under the brand "Gacha," T-ARTS has rolled them out in all kinds of locations across Japan—inside train stations, at airports, in large shopping malls, and more. Now a familiar presence enjoyed across generations, "Gacha" has drawn attention as a part of Japanese culture not only domestically but from overseas as well.

About T-ARTS

A group company of TOMY Company, Ltd. (TAKARATOMY), one of Japan's leading toy and entertainment companies , T-ARTS is a toy company that primarily plans, manufactures, and sells Gacha (capsule toys), amusement games, plush toys, and sundry goods. It aims to create products that deliver surprise and excitement to a wide range of consumers, regardless of age or generation.

*"ガチャ" and "GACHA" are registered trademarks of T-ARTS Company, Ltd. in Japan.

SOURCE T-ARTS Company, Ltd.