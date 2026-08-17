More than 150 keywords rank #1 on Google with an average position of 1.0. They held the top spot every day for 2 months straight. Behind them is BlazeHive, the AI SEO agent that does the work of a full SEO team: keyword strategy, writing, humanization, and daily publishing straight into the CMS. Agencies run it white-label across client accounts, and SEO professionals steer it through chat.

BERLIN, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The SEO industry has spent 2 years insisting AI content can't rank. An autonomous agent spent 5 months proving it wrong, in Google's own data.

BlazeHive, an AI SEO agent that runs SEO on autopilot, has taken more than 500 keywords into Google's top 3 results and more than 1,500 onto page one since launching in March 2026. Google has shown its pages 2.77 million times. Every page was researched, written, humanized, and published by the agent itself, with no writers, editors, or prompts. The scoreboard is Google Search Console, Google's own reporting system.

"Everyone in SEO repeats the same line: AI content doesn't rank, Google will catch it, you still need humans in the loop," said Yassine Rajallah, founder of BlazeHive. "Meanwhile our agent outranks human-written pages every single day, with Google's own data keeping score."

"The problem was never AI content," he added. "It was lazy AI content. Google doesn't rank origin, and it doesn't even rank quality. It ranks reader signals. It's simple really: does your page answer the intent fast enough and deep enough? Does the reader bounce back to the search results, or close the page satisfied? Most AI content fails those tests, not because a machine wrote it, but because nobody checked."

That check is the product. Unlike an AI SEO tool that stops at recommendations, BlazeHive ships the work: before any page goes live, it passes a humanization gate built on 30,000+ documented AI writing patterns. Its targeting algorithm condenses 20 years of SEO and programmatic SEO experience, finding the sweet spot between buyer intent keywords and ease of ranking against giants, sometimes within hours. Keywords are cross-checked on live Google SERPs so no two pages compete.

The rest is full SEO automation: hand BlazeHive a URL and it studies the business, builds the strategy, then writes and publishes straight into WordPress, Webflow, Framer, Replit, Lovable, or any CMS via webhook. Pages are built to rank on Google and get cited by ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews.

BlazeHive is built for founders, SaaS teams, and agencies running it white-label, delivering the work of an SEO retainer without the retainer. BlazeHive runs its own sites on the same engine its customers use, which is where the 1,500 rankings came from.

https://www.blazehive.io

Contact:

BlazeHive

Yassine Rajallah, Founder

***@blazehive.io

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/13164844

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SOURCE BlazeHive