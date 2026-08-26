Blend Expands into Brazil, Accelerating Enterprise AI Adoption in Latin America

New in-market presence targets growing demand for enterprise AI, data, and cloud transformation in Latin America's largest economy

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blend360, a premier AI services provider, today announced its expansion into Brazil, establishing an in-market presence to help Brazilian enterprises turn AI ambition into measurable business outcomes across data, cloud, and predictive technologies.

With a local team and legal entity now established, Blend will bring its global AI, data science, and engineering capabilities to Brazilian organizations, supported by its broader Latin American and global delivery network. The expansion reflects Blend's long-term investment in Brazil as a strategic market and comes as enterprises increasingly look to move AI from experimentation into scaled implementation.

Blend will initially focus on industries including financial services, energy, travel and hospitality, and the public sector, with capabilities spanning AI engineering, data science, data engineering, cloud modernization, and predictive AI solutions.

"Brazil combines market scale with organizations that are ready to move from AI pilots to production. We already have active conversations in retail, financial services, and public sector. Having a local team means we can deliver at the speed these organizations need."

Andrés Barrantes, SVP and Region Head of Latin America, Blend

Blend will also build on its relationships with key technology partners in the market, including AWS and Snowflake. As an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner and Snowflake Elite Partner, Blend will work across its technology ecosystem to help Brazilian organizations modernize their data environments and deploy AI solutions at scale.

Blend will participate in several major industry events on-the-ground in the coming months, including FEBRABAN Tech, AWS Summit São Paulo, AWS Executive Forum Brasilia, and Snowflake World Tour São Paulo, deepening its engagement with enterprises and technology leaders across the market.

The Brazil expansion follows Blend's launch in Mexico earlier this year and continues the company's broader growth across the Americas.

"We are excited about the opportunity in Brazil. Its leading enterprises are moving from AI experimentation to production faster than in many markets we serve. We are building here to help them get there, and we are in Brazil for the long term."

Ozgur Dogan, Chief Executive Officer, Blend

About Blend360

Blend360 is a premier AI services provider, committed to co-creating meaningful impact for its clients through the power of data science, AI, technology, and people. With a mission to fuel bold visions, Blend tackles significant challenges by seamlessly aligning human expertise with artificial intelligence. The company is dedicated to unlocking value and fostering innovation for its clients by harnessing world-class people and data-driven strategy. We believe that the power of people and AI can have a meaningful impact on your world. For more information, visit www.blend360.com.

SOURCE Blend360