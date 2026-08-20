Blend to Grow Forward Deployed AI Engineering Force to 750 by 2027 as Enterprise AI Demand Accelerates

Blend is scaling its 500-strong senior Forward Deployed AI Engineer (FDE) tier by 50% to meet accelerating enterprise demand for production AI, building on a delivery model that embeds its engineers inside client environments.

COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blend360, a premier AI services provider serving Fortune 1000 enterprises, today announced that it plans to grow its Forward Deployed AI Engineer (FDE) force to 750 by 2027, a 50% increase that puts senior engineers on the work of moving AI from pilots into production.

Blend fields 500 FDEs today, half of its 1,000-person global AI engineering and science organization. The growth accelerates Blend's core operating model: in the vast majority of client engagements, Blend's engineers work embedded directly within client environments, behind the firewall and accountable for outcomes. There is no handoff between the people who design a solution and those who build it. Blend's growing force of FDEs represents the most senior tier within that model: the engineers who lead Blend's highest-stakes engagements and architect solutions. They work to a defined Blend methodology that starts with short, hands-on engagements producing measurable time savings in place of traditional discovery, then scales into either operational AI enablement or a full system build.

The expansion from 500 to 750 FDEs will come through Blend's proprietary ForwardAI Academy, aggressive hiring globally, and targeted acquisitions. Blend has deployed its FDE tier this way for years, through ForwardAI Academy: senior, platform-certified engineers rather than early-career hires. They work alongside client teams on live Fortune 1000 engagements, where client outcomes are the measure. Every engineer in the tier is certified in AI engineering.

"There is a widening gap between how fast the frontier AI companies are moving and how fast enterprises can actually put that technology to work. Closing that deployment gap takes senior engineering talent that knows how to get AI into production inside a real business, with real constraints and real stakes. That's what our FDEs bring, and it's why we're growing that capability over the next two years. We are committed to giving our clients the same senior, hands-on standard of delivery as we grow."

— Oz Dogan, Chief Executive Officer, Blend

The plan is grounded in results. Blend's forward-deployed model has produced an 80% proof-of-concept-to-production conversion rate, compared with an industry average below 20%, and a five-year average Net Promoter Score of 77, roughly 2.5 times the technology services industry benchmark.

About Blend360

Blend360 is a premier AI services provider, committed to co-creating meaningful impact for its clients through the power of data science, AI, technology, and people. With a mission to fuel bold visions, Blend tackles significant challenges by seamlessly aligning human expertise with artificial intelligence. The company is dedicated to unlocking value and fostering innovation for its clients by harnessing world-class people and data-driven strategy. We believe that the power of people and AI can have a meaningful impact on your world. For more information, visit www.blend360.com.

SOURCE Blend360