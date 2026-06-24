Blindsgalore Launches Classic and Luxera Roman Shade Collections, Combining Rich Texture with Smart Motorized Control

Two fully customizable collections pair richly textured, designer fabrics with effortless motorized convenience for homeowners embracing today's layered, textural interiors.



SAN DIEGO, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blindsgalore, a trusted online destination for custom window treatments since 1998, announced the launch of two new roman shade collections: Blindsgalore Classic Roman Shades and Blindsgalore Luxera Roman Shades. The collections bring an expanded range of designer fabrics and motorized convenience to one of the most in-demand window treatments in home design today.

Blindsgalore Luxera Roman Shades Blindsgalore Classic Roman Shades

As homeowners continue to embrace layered, texture-rich interiors, roman shades have re-emerged as a favorite among designers and decorators for their ability to soften a room while delivering light control and privacy. The new collections meet that demand with an expanded fabric library, refined construction options, and motorization built for modern, connected homes.

"Window treatments are one of the most transformative elements in a home, but they're often one of the last decisions homeowners make," said Alissa Walters, CEO of Blindsgalore. "Our new Classic and Luxera collections were designed to change that. We wanted to give homeowners textures that had depth and thoughtful details. These fabrics can turn a window treatment into a design feature, not just a function."

The Classic Collection offers timeless solids and patterns in versatile color palettes that complement a wide range of decorating styles, from farmhouse to modern. The Luxera Collection features premium textiles, richer textures, and designer-inspired patterns drawn from today's most sought-after interior trends.

Designed to accommodate a wide range of aesthetics and functional needs, both collections are fully customizable, with options including:

An expanded fabric library with dozens of colors, textures, and patterns

Customizable fold types, including flat, hobbled, slat, or knife pleat, available with standard or waterfall valances

Optional decorative tape accents

Light-filtering and room-darkening liner options

Continuous cord loop, cordless, or motorized lift systems

The new motorized roman shades operate on rechargeable lithium-ion motors and allow customers to control their shades with remotes, schedules, or select smart-home systems. Homeowners who already own compatible Blindsgalore motorized treatments can add the new roman shades to their existing setup without starting from scratch. For homes with small children and pets, Blindsgalore strongly recommends cordless or motorized window treatments for enhanced safety and convenience.

"People want their homes to feel beautiful and work effortlessly," Walters added. "Motorization gives people that everyday convenience without sacrificing the soft, tailored elegance that makes roman shades so enduring."

Blindsgalore Classic and Luxera Roman Shades are custom-made to order and available in a broad range of sizes to fit nearly any window. Both collections are available now at blindsgalore.com/roman-shades.

About Blindsgalore

Founded in 1998, Blindsgalore is the original online retailer of custom window treatments. Women-and-family-owned and operated, Blindsgalore helps homeowners confidently shop for custom blinds, shades, shutters, drapery, and motorized window coverings. The company offers free fabric samples and expert design guidance to help customers shop with confidence from home.

CONTACT

Megan Brown

Blindsgalore

(858) 550-4745

[email protected]

SOURCE Blindsgalore