Female-Owned E-Commerce Pioneer Blindsgalore Celebrates Women's History Month with 75% Female Workforce

WBENC-Certified Company Continues to Shape the Future of Online Window Covering Design

SAN DIEGO, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blindsgalore, the first online retailer to offer custom window coverings, is celebrating Women's History Month with a milestone that reflects the company's roots and its future. The company's workforce is now 75% women.

Chelle and Alissa Walters celebrate Women's History Month at Blindsgalore, a WBENC-certified, family-owned online retailer specializing in custom window coverings.

Founded in 1998 by Chelle Walters, Blindsgalore pioneered the window covering industry by bringing custom blinds and shades online for the first time. Today, the company remains family-owned and operated by Chelle Walters and her daughter, CEO Alissa Walters, and is proud to be a certified Women's Business Enterprise through the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

"Women's History Month is a great moment to reflect on where we started," said Alissa Walters, CEO of Blindsgalore. "As usual, what's more exciting is what comes next. We're going to continue to grow and build a place where great ideas and great design lead the way."

Over the past two decades, Blindsgalore has helped cover more than two million windows nationwide. Since the beginning, the plan was to offer made-to-order blinds and shades, at every price point, customized to fit customer's homes and lifestyles. The San Diego-based team continues to drive innovation across product design and customer experience.

"From the beginning, we wanted to make custom window treatments easier and more accessible for homeowners," said Chelle Walters, founder of Blindsgalore. "Seeing so many talented women shaping the future of this company and leading the way is something we're incredibly proud of."

While the majority of the home improvement industry still relies on traditional showroom retail, Blindsgalore helped pioneer a new e-commerce model by bringing customization online. With intuitive design tools, free shipping, free samples, and expert in-house support team, the company continues to simplify the DIY design experience for customers nationwide.

As Blindsgalore celebrates Women's History Month, a team that is now 75% female highlights the growing role women play in shaping the home design industry and the future of e-commerce.

For more information about Blindsgalore and the dynamic female duo credited for its twenty-seven years of success, please visit www.blindsgalore.com.

About Blindsgalore

Based in San Diego, CA, Blindsgalore is a family-owned-and-run e-commerce retailer that specializes in custom window treatments. Since 1998 the Blindsgalore team has been helping customers simplify the online ordering process and has sold over two million window treatments across the country.

CONTACT

Megan Brown

Blindsgalore

(858) 550-4745

[email protected]

SOURCE Blindsgalore