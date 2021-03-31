Blister Packaging Market in the US to Grow by USD 1.56 Billion at Almost 9% CAGR During 2020-2024 | Technavio

Download Free Sample Report

Blister packaging reduces the cost of the packaging of OTC drugs by half. They ensure low-cost packaging that is tamper-proof and offers good protection. This has increased the use of blister packaging in the pharmaceutical industry. With the growing demand for drugs for various diseases and disorders, the demand for blister packaging is expected to increase significantly over the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request for a free sample report

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing pharmaceutical industry as one of the key emerging trends in the blister packaging market in US.

Blister Packaging Market in US: Growing Pharmaceutical Industry

The rising prevalence of various chronic diseases in the US has increased the demand for drugs. This is encouraging drug manufacturers to introduce newer drugs with improved efficacies. Besides, the market has witnessed a significant increase in the number of drug approvals by the FDA over the past few years. All these factors are contributing to the growth of the pharmaceutical industry in the US, which, in turn, is driving the market in focus.

"Growing unit-dose packaging and increased healthcare expenditure in the US will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Blister Packaging Market in US: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the blister packaging market in the US by technology (thermoforming and cold forming) and component (forming film and lidding material).

The thermoforming blister packaging segment led the blister packaging market in 2019. The dominance of the segment can be attributed to the benefits of the thermoforming blister packaging such as improved space productivity compared to other types of packaging.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request for a free sample report

Related Reports on Materials Include:

Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market – Global pharmaceutical packaging market is segmented by product (plastic bottles, caps and closures, blister packs, pre-fillable syringes, and others), material (rigid plastic, flexible plastic, glass, and others), geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America), and packaging (primary and secondary).

Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Contract Packaging Market – Global contract packaging market is segmented by end-user (food and beverage, consumer goods, personal care, pharmaceutical, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/blister-packaging-market-in-us-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

