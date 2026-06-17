Bloomberg Index Services Limited Appoints Emanuele Di Stefano as Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg today announced the appointment (subject to regulatory approval) of Emanuele Di Stefano as Chief Executive Officer and Head of Index Product for Bloomberg Index Services Limited (Bloomberg Indices).

"We believe benchmarks must evolve from tools of passive measurement into integral components of the investment process," said Di Stefano. "My focus is to ensure Bloomberg Indices remain at the forefront of this evolution by combining deep asset-class expertise with Bloomberg's leading data, technology, and Terminal capabilities. This positions us to deliver solutions that help clients navigate an increasingly complex and rapidly changing financial landscape across both public and private markets. I look forward to leading the business as we continue to develop the next generation of benchmarks for the global investment community."

In his time with BISL, Di Stefano has served as head of index product development, leading cross-functional teams in driving strategy, research and development of innovative benchmarks across asset classes. Di Stefano's leadership has been instrumental in defining and executing the firm's vision for delivering next-generation index solutions with efficiency and scale.

Di Stefano has more than 25 years' experience developing and managing quantitative investment strategies (QIS) and index solutions. Prior to joining Bloomberg Indices in 2020, he was the Global Head of QIS at Macquarie where he developed a cross-asset platform to deliver Smart Beta, Alternative Risk Premia and index solutions. Di Stefano also led QIS Strategies at both Citi and Deutsche Bank, and early in his career, he held trading and structuring roles at Banca IMI, Gen Re Securities and TD Securities.

To learn more about Bloomberg Indices, visit www.bloombergindices.com or {IN <GO>} on the Terminal.

About Bloomberg Index Services Limited

Bloomberg's index team has a proven track record in creating industry-leading and bespoke indices across asset classes, including their flagship fixed income, commodity and equity indices. BISL takes an innovative approach to delivering strategic benchmarks that help market participants address their evolving investment needs. The indices, which are seamlessly integrated with other Bloomberg solutions, draw on a comprehensive range of trusted data and reliable technology for calculations, analytics and workflow automation, along with distribution capabilities that can help amplify the visibility of our customers' products.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo.

SOURCE Bloomberg L.P.