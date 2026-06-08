Touchstone Investments Chooses Bloomberg Equity Indices to Support Active Strategies

NEW YORK, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Indices today announced that Touchstone Investments, an asset manager known for its Distinctively Active® mutual funds and exchange traded funds (ETFs) has adopted Bloomberg Equity Indices as the new benchmarks for their fund offerings. With approximately $30 billion in assets under management, the firm offers actively-managed funds across asset classes and strategies, partnering with institutional asset managers who serve as sub-advisors.

Touchstone is now utilizing the Bloomberg US Domestic & US Domestic Style Indices, as well as several global benchmarks, including the Bloomberg World ex US Large & Mid Cap Total Return Index (WORLDXU), Bloomberg Emerging Markets Large & Mid Cap Total Return Index (EM), Bloomberg Emerging Markets ex China Large & Mid Cap Net Return Index (EMXCNN), and the Bloomberg Developed Markets ex N. America Large & Mid Cap Total Return Index (DXAP).

This adoption builds on Touchstone's existing use of Bloomberg Fixed Income Indices, enabling a more consistent, cross-asset benchmarking framework based on transparent, rules-based methodologies. Touchstone's work with Bloomberg Indices for both equities & fixed income strategies reflects continued US market demand for integrated, cross-asset index solutions to benchmark their strategies.

"At Touchstone, we are committed to providing investors with thoughtfully constructed solutions backed by rigorous manager selection and oversight," said Tim Paulin, Senior Vice President, Investments & Product Strategy at Touchstone Investments. "By expanding our relationship with Bloomberg to include equity indices, we're enhancing consistency across our platform with transparent, rules-based benchmarks that support portfolio evaluation and long-term investment decision-making."

"We're pleased to deepen our work with Touchstone Investments and support their mutual funds and ETFs with our comprehensive equity index offerings," said Mike Pruzinsky, Equity Index Product Manager, Bloomberg Index Services Limited. "As investment managers increasingly operate across both active and sub-advised models, consistent index methodologies and robust data infrastructure are critical for robust portfolio construction, performance measurement, and risk management. Bloomberg Indices is proud to offer leading benchmarks across asset classes to enable these workflows for the Touchstone team."

Bloomberg Equity Indices are a comprehensive set of global families covering over 99+% of the eligible free float market cap across more than 40 countries. Bloomberg Equity Indices are available in global, regional, country, and sector exposures, in various currencies and returns (price/total/net). The offering also includes traditional growth and value style indices, factor index strategies, thematics, ESG customization and additional bespoke capabilities for benchmarking, asset allocation, and product creation. Flagship equity benchmarks include the World, Developed Markets and Emerging Markets Large & Mid Cap Indices, as well as the Bloomberg 500 ® (B500) Index.

For more information on Bloomberg's equity indices and custom benchmark capabilities, visit www.bloombergindices.com.

About Touchstone Investments

Touchstone's commitment to being Distinctively Active is what sets us apart. Recognizing that not all fund companies are created equal, we actively apply an integrated and rigorous approach for identifying and partnering with highly skilled asset managers who act in a sub-advisory capacity. Their expertise, disciplined investment processes and employment of active management provide the differentiation required for robust portfolio construction. Touchstone offers a full breadth of investment options across styles and asset classes, including U.S. equity, international equity, income and multi-asset funds. The Touchstone Funds are advised by Touchstone Advisors, Inc., a registered investment advisor, and are distributed nationally through intermediaries including broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, institutions and others by Touchstone Securities, LLC, a registered broker-dealer and member FINRA/SIPC. Touchstone, Touchstone Funds and Touchstone Investments are federal service mark registrations and applications owned by IFS Financial Services, Inc. Touchstone Securities, LLC, Touchstone Advisors, Inc., and IFS Financial Services, Inc., are members of Western & Southern Financial Group. For more information, please visit TouchstoneInvestments.com.

About Bloomberg Index Services Limited

Bloomberg's index team has a proven track record in creating industry-leading and bespoke indices across asset classes, including their flagship fixed income, commodity and equity indices. BISL takes an innovative approach to delivering strategic benchmarks that help market participants address their evolving investment needs. The indices, which are seamlessly integrated with other Bloomberg solutions, draw on a comprehensive range of trusted data and reliable technology for calculations, analytics and workflow automation, along with distribution capabilities that can help amplify the visibility of our customers' products.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo.

SOURCE Bloomberg L.P.