Bloomberg Tax Introduces Controlled Calculations for Bloomberg Tax Workpapers

New governed calculation capabilities help tax teams replace spreadsheet-driven state tax calculations with greater confidence, transparency, and efficiency

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Tax today announced the launch of Controlled Calculations for Bloomberg Tax Workpapers, a new capability that helps corporate tax teams perform multiple complex state tax calculations with greater confidence, transparency, and efficiency.

Many tax departments still rely on sprawling spreadsheets to manage complex state tax calculations. As organizations grow, those manual processes become increasingly difficult to scale. Maintaining formulas across jurisdictions is time-consuming, increases the risk of errors, and pushes spreadsheets beyond what they're designed to handle. Controlled Calculations replaces those manual processes with a governed calculation environment that provides system-maintained tax rules, including general state apportionment rules, while allowing tax teams to customize calculations based on their specific business needs.

"The future of tax isn't about building better spreadsheets, it's about giving professionals better ways to navigate complexity," said Evan Croen, head of Bloomberg Tax. "Controlled Calculations brings trusted tax intelligence, governed calculations, and connected workflows together so tax teams can spend less time maintaining formulas and more time applying their expertise."

Unlike traditional spreadsheet-based processes, Controlled Calculations embeds system-maintained tax rules directly into the workflow while maintaining flexibility for organization-specific requirements. Built-in auditability provides visibility into every override, adjustment, and calculation throughout preparation and review.

Key capabilities include:

Governed state income tax calculations with system-maintained tax rules

Flexible support for organization-specific business logic and calculation structures

Built-in auditability and traceability throughout preparation and review

Connected workflows across Bloomberg Tax Workpapers, Bloomberg Tax Research, and Bloomberg Tax Provision

Controlled Calculations expands Bloomberg Tax Workpapers as the operational hub of Bloomberg Tax's Suite of Solutions, connecting trusted research, governed calculations, and tax provision in a unified workflow. Together, these capabilities help tax teams improve accuracy, reduce manual effort, and move from research to reporting with greater confidence.

For more information about Bloomberg Tax Workpapers, visit https://aboutbtax.com/bmzS.

About Bloomberg Tax

Bloomberg Tax delivers a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to help tax and accounting professionals navigate a complex global landscape. By combining practitioner-driven insights with intelligent, AI-powered tools, we provide the expertise you need to ensure compliance, streamline workflows, and drive strategic decision-making. Our integrated solutions simplify intricate calculations and adapt to changing regulations, empowering your organization to mitigate risk, optimize tax strategies, and achieve measurable results with confidence and precision.

Bloomberg Tax is part of Bloomberg Industry Group, an affiliate of Bloomberg L.P., a global leader in business and financial information, data, news, and insights.

For more information, visit bloombergtax.com.

SOURCE Bloomberg Tax