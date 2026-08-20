Blooms is providing immediate liquidity to the produce supply chain to boost stability, freshness and reduce food waste

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blooms Trade, a financial technology company built to serve the produce industry and boost the North American food supply, today announced a strategic referral partnership with Silo Technologies. The partnership introduces a volume-tiered deployment strategy that delivers fully committed, pre-approved factoring lines directly to a pre-vetted list of Silo's users.

In a departure from traditional financial partnerships that offer baseline terms on a generic portfolio, Blooms proactively completed the hard underwriting work upfront. This ensures that referred Silo clients have access to executed capital ready to deploy on Day 1.

Blooms Trade is providing immediate liquidity to the produce supply chain in partnership with SIlo Technologies. Post this

"Theoretical percentages do not fund supply chains; committed capital does," said Francisco Meré, CEO of Blooms Trade. "Because Silo brought us a high-quality, pre-vetted client list, we bypassed standard wait times and moved straight to execution. But just as importantly, we are deploying this capital with an enterprise-grade compliance shield tailored for the heavily scrutinized produce trade."

Operating with PACA License #20240904 and DRC # 5484, Blooms Trade combines produce industry expertise with advanced tech and AI capabilities across the value chain. Silo clients accessing the new facility will be protected by Blooms' comprehensive AML/CFT compliance shield, which includes:

Continuous FTO Screening: To protect enterprise value and maintain strict liability defense, Blooms continuously screens all actors against global restricted lists

Zero Fraud & Payment Security: Blooms connects via API directly to the Mexican SAT to pull unaltered tax returns, eliminating the risk of forged documents. Furthermore, a partnership with Monex USA utilizes a closed-loop platform to safely send payments and mitigate intermediary bank risks.

Flawless PACA Compliance: Blooms' proprietary Agentic AI automatically digitizes and archives bills of lading and commercial invoices, ensuring produce businesses automatically fulfill stringent PACA record-keeping obligations to prevent license suspension.

"We are not agnostic; we are obsessed with produce," added Francisco Meré. "We have the pre-approved capital, the compliance shield, and the math to scale revenue. The next step is funding these users."

By utilizing a volume-tiered commission structure, the partnership aggressively rewards Silo for driving utilization, providing a clear path to scale pure, risk-free revenue as client adoption accelerates.

Press inquiry [email protected]

About Blooms Trade Blooms Trade is a specialized financial technology company born to serve the produce industry and boost the food supply of North America. Blooms leverages advanced technology and AI across the entire value chain to provide safe, immediate factoring and capital solutions.

About Silo Technologies Silo Technologies is a leading cloud-based software designed specifically for the food and produce supply chain. Silo equips growers, shippers, packers, and wholesale distributors with an integrated operational backbone to run their businesses efficiently. Silo is on a mission to revolutionize the wholesale produce industry by bringing transparency and advanced technology to all stakeholders, empowering them to reduce waste, leverage market trends, and accelerate sustainable growth.

SOURCE Blooms Trade Inc