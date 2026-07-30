Bloomsbury Money Integrates ClearBank to Deepen Global Payment Capabilities

ST. HELIER, Jersey, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomsbury Money Jersey has integrated ClearBank's banking infrastructure into its global network. This move brings advanced payment capabilities to Bloomsbury Money's institutional clients, allowing them to move funds faster and more securely across multiple industries and jurisdictions.

Driven by a commitment to market fairness and transparency, Bloomsbury Money, regulated in Jersey/Channel Islands as an e-money institution and VASP, utilizes an open, multi-bank network. The platform continuously integrates diverse banking partners to ensure international clients benefit from robust options, greater resilience, and a wider choice of global currencies and local payment systems.

Through this new integration with ClearBank, clients will be able to access SEPA, SEPA Instant, SWIFT, GBP clearing including Faster Payments, CHAPS and BACS, and Wire services across G10 currencies. All payments and banking services are accessed directly through Bloomsbury Money's native, in-house built banking platform, ensuring a smooth and unified user experience.

The expanded service suite includes:

Real-time FX conversions

Local and cross-border payments

Real named accounts and virtual IBANs

Corporate debit cards (launching soon) for business expense management, high-net-worth individuals, and private family offices.

Bridging the Gap in Cross-Border Payments

A key focus of this expansion is Bloomsbury Money's unique ability to offer access to both stablecoin and traditional fiat banking rails. By linking these two systems together, the platform significantly cuts down settlement times for international transactions, removing traditional friction from cross-border commerce.

Industry Commentary

"As a next generation neobank, our focus is entirely on removing friction through smart technology," concluded Chris Park, CEO of Bloomsbury Money. "Building our platform entirely in-house allows us to deliver seamless banking services that adapt directly to the high standards of our institutional clients."

"We're pleased to support Bloomsbury Money as it expands the capabilities available to its clients.," said Emma Hagan, UK CEO of ClearBank. "Through ClearBank's secure, regulated banking infrastructure, clients can access a broader range of payment and account services through a single platform, helping them move money more efficiently across markets and currencies. We're focused on providing the banking infrastructure that allows our clients to innovate, scale and deliver more for their own customers."

For too long, institutional finance has been held back by legacy infrastructure, built decades ago. These outdated traditional banking rails often cause delays, high fees, and a lack of transparency. In today's fast-moving economy, there is a real urgency for banking innovation that matches the speed of modern global business, especially in highly specialized sectors.

"We are excited to bring these customized banking rails to Jersey and other offshore trust companies and funds," said Michael Idzkowski, Co-founder of Bloomsbury Money. "Offshore markets have unique requirements, and this network expansion gives them the specialized tools they need to manage complex flows efficiently."

As international commerce grows, the friction within traditional cross-border payment systems has become a major roadblock. Resolving these delays requires looking beyond old banking models and adopting fresh systems that bridge the gap between traditional money and digital assets, whilst maintaining the highest level of regulatory and legal compliance.

"The landscape of global money movement is changing," added Chris Clarke, Head of Compliance at Bloomsbury Money. "By combining stablecoin and fiat banking rails, we are truly innovating cross-border payments. We are giving clients the speed of digital assets with the safety and familiarity of traditional banking whilst ensuring adherence to JFSC and global compliance standards."

To truly fix these legacy issues, financial platforms cannot simply patch up old systems. Real innovation requires building smart, modern technology from the ground up to provide a smooth, and scalable user experience.

About Bloomsbury Money

Bloomsbury Money (no. 151029) is registered in and operating out of St. Helier, Jersey and is regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission for both Money Service Business and as a Virtual Asset Service Provider. Combining the institutional FX heritage of Bloomsbury Money with cutting-edge digital banking technology, Bloomsbury Money provides corporate, institutional, and high-net-worth clients with multi-currency banking, global payments, and seamless digital asset integration under a Tier-1 regulatory framework.

About ClearBank

ClearBank is transforming the way money moves. Through its banking licences and intelligent solutions, ClearBank unlocks the potential of financial institutions and corporate clients to deliver real-time payments, accounts and embedded banking services to their customers.

Purpose-built for the digital economy, it combines the reliability of a clearing bank with the agility of modern cloud-based technology. ClearBank exists to enable financial services innovation on a global scale – removing friction, increasing efficiency and creating transparency to unlock the full potential of banking infrastructure.

ClearBank Limited is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority (Financial Services Register number: 754568).

ClearBank Europe N.V. is authorised by the European Central Bank (ECB) and supervised by the De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB).

Visit www.clear.bank for more information.

Bloomsbury Money Press Office

Email: [email protected]

www.bloomsburymoney.com

SOURCE Bloomsbury Money