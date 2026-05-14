Bloomsbury Money Bolsters Institutional Trading Desk with Key Hires from Zodia Markets

ST. HELIER, Jersey, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomsbury Money, the regulated digital banking and institutional financial services firm of the wider group, today announced the significant expansion of its Jersey-based trading team with the appointments of Mike Ross-Osborne and Jamie Henderson.

Both join Bloomsbury Money from Zodia Markets, the Standard Chartered-backed digital asset brokerage. Their move follows Bloomsbury Money's recent successful acquisition of a Money Service Business (MSB) license from the Jersey Financial Services Commission (JFSC), a milestone that authorizes the firm to provide e-money, money transmission, and institutional deliverable FX services from one of the world's leading Tier-1 jurisdictions.

Mike Ross-Osborne joins the firm with extensive experience in institutional sales and trading, particularly within the digital asset and FX sectors. His deep understanding of the evolving market structure between traditional finance and digital-assets will be pivotal as Bloomsbury Money scales its multi-asset offering.

Jamie Henderson brings a proven track record in trading and market execution. At Zodia Markets, Jamie was instrumental in navigating complex liquidity environments, an expertise that will now support Bloomsbury's mission to provide corporate and private wealth clients with seamless fiat-to-digital asset transitions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mike and Jamie to the team during this period of hyper-growth," said Michael Siwek, Founder of Bloomsbury Money. "The acquisition of our Jersey MSB license was a statement of intent. By bringing in top-tier talent, we are reinforcing our commitment to building a true bridge between institutional-grade FX technology and everyday digital banking."

Manu Choudhary, Co-Founder of Bloomsbury Money, added: "The arrival of Mike and Jamie marks a pivotal chapter in our journey to redefine institutional finance. Their collective expertise ensures that our clients receive unparalleled execution capabilities as we leverage our new regulatory status in Jersey to bridge the gap between traditional fiat markets and the digital economy."

The expansion of the trading desk follows the recent appointment of Chris Clarke as Head of Compliance, further strengthening Bloomsbury Money's operational footprint in St. Helier. The firm now offers a unified platform featuring multi-currency IBANs, cross-border payments in over 100 currencies, and integrated digital asset services—all managed through a single, secure dashboard.

"Bloomsbury Money is not just another banking app; we are building a sophisticated ecosystem where fiat and digital assets coexist natively," added Siwek. "Mike and Jamie's expertise in high-frequency trading and institutional relationship management is exactly what our clients require as they navigate the complexities of modern treasury and wealth management."

About Bloomsbury Money

Bloomsbury Money (no. 151029) is a digital financial services provider headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey. Combining the institutional FX heritage of Bloomsbury Money with cutting-edge digital banking technology, Bloomsbury Money provides corporate, institutional, and high-net-worth clients with multi-currency banking, global payments, and seamless digital asset integration under a Tier-1 regulatory framework.

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SOURCE Bloomsbury Money