BLR Aerospace Announces Exclusive Distributor Partnership with Boggi Aeronautics S.r.l. for Airbus AS350/H125 Dual Cargo Mirror System

EVERETT, Wash., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BLR Aerospace, a company of Ducommun Incorporated, is excited to announce a new partnership with Boggi Aeronautics S.r.l. as the exclusive distributor of the Airbus AS350/H125 Dual Cargo Mirror System for the Americas.

Boggi Aeronautics S.r.l. is an EASA Part 21 certified Design and Production Organization (DOA and POA), specializing in the design, certification, and manufacturing of high-end aeronautical equipment and mission solutions. Established in 1999, Boggi brings together experienced aerospace, mechanical, and electrical engineers with extensive expertise in aerial work, law enforcement, training, and medical applications. Its certified solutions are operated by civil and governmental fleets in Europe and international markets.

"Partnering with BLR represents an important step in Boggi Aeronautics' international growth strategy," said Stefano Boggi, Founder of Boggi Aeronautics. "BLR's strong presence and deep understanding of the aeronautical market in the Americas make them the ideal partner to bring our solutions closer to operators. The Dual Cargo Mirror System is the first step in a broader collaboration, and we see significant opportunities to introduce additional Boggi products and technologies to the market together."

Boggi's Dual Cargo Mirror System provides pilots with a clear, unobstructed view of both the external load and long line, enabling precise load pickup, positioning, and release. The system features a durable stainless-steel frame that mounts to existing aircraft fastener locations, minimizing installation time while eliminating the need for structural modifications. The primary mirror provides an expansive field of view with fully adjustable horizontal and vertical positioning, allowing pilots to optimize visibility for individual preferences and mission requirements. A secondary mirror provides a dedicated view of the external cargo hook, enhancing situational awareness during precision load operations.

"BLR is pleased to add the Boggi Dual Cargo Mirror System to our product portfolio," says BLR Aerospace President Clay Bringhurst. "It provides a high-quality solution that delivers the visibility and precision our customers expect during external load operations. Combined with the BLR FastFin® System for the Airbus AS350/H125, offering a significant increase in operational loads, operators of the helicopter can enhance safety, pilot confidence, and improve mission effectiveness."

BLR will offer the Dual Cargo Mirror System through its dealer network or directly to customers. Stock is maintained in BLR's Everett, Washington facility to ensure quick and seamless shipments across the Americas.

BLR and Boggi Aeronautics look forward to expanding their partnership into additional product lines and innovative solutions for the aeronautical market.

Contact your BLR dealer or sales representative at [email protected] for more information.

About BLR Aerospace, a company of Ducommun Incorporated

Founded in 1992, BLR is a leading provider of aerodynamic systems that enhance the productivity, performance and safety of rotary- and fixed-wing aircraft on commercial and military platforms. BLR has a rich heritage and proud legacy of aerodynamic leadership offering a comprehensive portfolio of products that includes FastFin® systems, winglet systems, propellers and flow modifiers. BLR's solutions are intended to increase an aircraft's overall productivity, performance and safety, while fundamentally improving its operating characteristics and expanding the mission set of various aircraft families.

About Boggi Aeronautics S.r.l.

Boggi Aeronautics is a certified EASA Part 21 DOA and POA specialized in high-end aeronautical equipment and solutions for different kinds of operations. Established in 1999, the company boasts many projects related to aerial work, law enforcement, training and medical equipment development and installation that have been appreciated by fleets all over the world.

SOURCE BLR Aerospace