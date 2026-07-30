Blue Circle Health Named Finalist for Red Sox Foundation's 12th Annual IMPACT Awards

BOSTON, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Circle Health, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of people living with type 1 diabetes (T1D), has been named a New Hampshire finalist in the Red Sox Foundation's 12th Annual IMPACT Awards (Inspiring More Philanthropy Across Charities Together), presented by the Manning Family Foundation.

This year's IMPACT Awards recognize nonprofit organizations that are advancing diabetes research and providing awareness, advocacy, and services for people living with diabetes across New England.

Community members can vote for Blue Circle Health now through August 14 under the New Hampshire category. Every vote brings the organization one step closer to receiving a grant of up to $30,000. This grant would directly support the organization's mission to provide free clinical care, education, and support to adults living with type 1 diabetes.

Vote every day through August 14th at RedSox.com/IMPACT. Enter your name, email, and vote for Blue Circle Health under the New Hampshire category.

Blue Circle Health's mission is to directly improve the health of people with type 1 diabetes while demonstrating that better outcomes at lower cost is not just possible, but is scalable and available across the United States. The nonprofit offers a free, six-month virtual program that includes endocrinology care, diabetes education, behavioral health support, insurance navigation, peer support, and connections to community resources to eligible adults in select states. The organization works alongside participants' existing healthcare providers to deliver personalized, coordinated care at no cost to participants. To sign up or learn more, visit www.bluecirclehealth.org.

SOURCE Blue Circle Health