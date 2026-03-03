Blue Circle Health Earns National Recognition from the American Diabetes Association

BOSTON, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Circle Health, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of adults living with type 1 diabetes (T1D), has been officially recognized by the American Diabetes Association® (ADA) for meeting the national standards for Diabetes Self-Management Education and Support (DSMES) through the Education Recognition Program (ERP).

"DSMES is an essential part of managing diabetes and all people with diabetes benefit from it," said Barbara Eichorst, MS, RD, CDCES, the ADA's Vice President of Health Care Programs. "We applaud Blue Circle Health for its commitment to providing value-based interventions such as DSMES, maximizing corresponding outcomes, and patient experience, and are thrilled to have our first type 1 diabetes-specific virtual program recognized," Eichorst added.

Blue Circle Health was funded into existence by The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust to close the gap between the care people living with T1D need and what is provided by the U.S. healthcare system. Blue Circle's virtual, six-month, care, education, and support program acts as an extension of a participant's existing care team. The program is individualized, and in addition to diabetes education, can include endocrinology care, insurance navigation, diabetes supportive counseling, case management, assistance paying for T1D medications and supplies, peer support, and connection to community resources. Since its launch in January of 2024, Blue Circle has helped more than 1,250 people and now operates in 20 states plus Washington D.C., with plans to continue expanding.

The ADA's ERP certificate assures that DSMES services meet the National Standards for DSMES. These standards confirm that the education and support offered are evidence-based and outcome-driven. Programs voluntarily apply for recognition, which lasts for four years. "The goal of our program is to equip, prepare, and empower people to self manage this lifelong condition. Ensuring that our DSMES services are of the highest quality is an important step toward meeting that goal," said Leonard D'Avolio, PhD, the Chief Executive Officer of Blue Circle Health.

Type 1 diabetes (T1D) is a chronic autoimmune condition in which the body cannot produce insulin, a hormone that regulates blood glucose levels. The design of the U.S. healthcare system makes it difficult and expensive to stay alive. Approximately 2.1 million people live with a diagnosis of type 1 diabetes in the U.S., with 1.8 million of those being adults.1 Yet access to care remains a nationwide challenge: 70% of U.S. counties have no practicing endocrinologist,2 out-of-pocket costs for medication and supplies remain high,3 and restrictive insurance policies limit coverage for essential services like diabetes education and support services.4 These barriers leave many people with T1D struggling to find timely, specialized care—underscoring the urgent need for scalable, virtual solutions.

About Blue Circle Health

Blue Circle Health is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit funded into existence by The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust that provides a free 6-month virtual clinical care, education, and support program for adults with type 1 diabetes. Blue Circle's dual mission includes directly improving the health of people with T1D while demonstrating that better outcomes at lower cost is not just possible, but is scalable and available across the United States. Since launching in January of 2024, Blue Circle Health has helped over 1,250 people across 20 states plus Washington D.C. with plans for continued expansion. Those interested in learning more can listen to a 3 min video from program participants. Providers can refer patients, and eligible adults (18+) can sign up today at bluecirclehealth.org or by calling 888-404-4813. Follow on social media @bluecirclehealth .

