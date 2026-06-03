Blue Diamond Almonds New Look Hits Shelves Nationwide

Rebranded packaging rolls out alongside bold new flavor innovation and enhanced product claims

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Diamond Almonds is officially entering its next chapter, with the company's first major brand refresh now rolling out on shelves nationwide. The refreshed packaging marks a major milestone, the first update in over 20 years for the category leader, arriving alongside bold flavor innovation and a continued commitment to protein-forward snacking.

Blue Diamond Almonds New Packaging 2026

"For more than a century, Blue Diamond has helped shape the way consumers snack, and this next chapter reflects how we're evolving for today's consumer," said Maya Erwin, vice president of Marketing and Innovation at Blue Diamond. "This refresh is about showing up in a more modern, relevant way while continuing to deliver the flavor, quality and nutrition people know and love from Blue Diamond."

For more information about Blue Diamond Almonds, please visit www.bluediamond.com.

Reimagined Packaging for Today's Snacker

Blue Diamond's revitalized packaging introduces a more modern, simplified design that better highlights the brand's functional benefits, ingredients and premium quality while maintaining the trusted taste consumers know and love.

According to Blue Diamond research*, nearly nine in ten category shoppers said the updated packaging was easy to understand, while current Blue Diamond buyers reported stronger perceptions around taste and overall health appeal.

Starting with Nut-Thins® and Snack Almonds', the new packaging will continue rolling out nationwide across Blue Diamond's snack portfolio, including fan-favorite varieties like Whole Natural and Honey Roasted, and flavor-forward options like Smokehouse, Thin Dipped and Wasabi & Soy Sauce.

Flavor Innovation Inspired by Modern Snacking

As consumers increasingly discover food trends through social platforms and creator communities, Blue Diamond continues evolving its innovation approach to identify emerging flavor trends, validate them with snackers and retail partners, and bring timely, relevant flavors to market.

Recent launches include new Dill Pickle Nut-Thins®, a permanent addition to Blue Diamond's gluten-free cracker portfolio inspired by the growing appetite for craveable, flavor-forward snacks. Sour Cream & Onion Snack Almonds, a limited-time offering available exclusively at Walmart, is also available now.

Leading in Protein-Forward Snacking

As the world's leading almond marketer and processor, Blue Diamond remains committed to delivering snacks that pair bold flavor with meaningful nutrition. That focus aligns with broader consumer behavior: according to the International Food Information Council, one in three Americans say they've increased their protein intake over the past year, and 80% prioritize protein during at least one eating occasion each day.

Blue Diamond Snack Almonds offer five to six grams of protein per serving, making them a smart, satisfying option for consumers prioritizing protein**. Additionally, select products deliver a good source of fiber, heart-health benefits, Non-Ultra Processed and American Heart Association certifications, are keto-friendly and do not contain ingredients containing or derived from gluten, further reinforcing the brand's leadership in modern snacking backed by nutrition***.

For more information about Blue Diamond Almonds, and for a complete list of nutritional claims and certifications, please visit www.bluediamond.com.

About Blue Diamond

Blue Diamond Growers, a farmer-owned cooperative representing approximately 3,000 of California's almond growers, is the world's leading almond marketer and processor. Established in 1910, it created the California almond industry and opened world markets for almonds. Blue Diamond is dedicated to delivering the benefits of almonds around the world and does so by providing high-quality almonds, almond ingredients, and branded products. Headquartered in Sacramento, the company employs about 1,250 people throughout its processing plants, receiving stations and gift shop. To learn more about Blue Diamond Growers, visit www.BlueDiamond.com and follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

*Source: PRS IN-VIVO PackCheck360 Study (April 2025)

**Does not meet FDA standard of a good source of protein.

***Scientific evidence suggests, but does not prove, that eating 1.5 ounces per day of most nuts, such as almonds, as part of a diet low in saturated fat and cholesterol may reduce the risk of heart disease. See nutrition information for fat content.

SOURCE Blue Diamond Almonds