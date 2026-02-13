Blue Diamond Growers Introduces New Line: Blue Diamond Almondmilk

A new almondmilk from the growers who know almonds best.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As a grower-owned cooperative with more than a century of almond-growing expertise, Blue Diamond Growers today officially launches Blue Diamond Almondmilk in four distinct varieties.

As consumers look more closely at how their almondmilk is made, Blue Diamond Almondmilk responds with a line that puts almonds first – delivering quality and authenticity in every pour.

Available in 48 oz bottles, the line features:

Unsweetened Simple - Made with just three ingredients: water, almonds, and sea salt.

- Made with just three ingredients: water, almonds, and sea salt. Sweetened Simple - Made with just four ingredients: water, almonds, cane sugar, and sea salt.

- Made with just four ingredients: water, almonds, cane sugar, and sea salt. Signature Creamy - Crafted for a luxurious texture and richer almond taste.

- Crafted for a luxurious texture and richer almond taste. Chocolate Protein - An indulgent, deep chocolate flavor with 8 grams of plant protein.

"Blue Diamond Almondmilk delivers what the brand promises: real almond taste and a richer, creamier pour," said Maya Erwin, group marketing manager, innovation at Blue Diamond Growers. "It doesn't need over-explaining and that's easy to trust. We focused on what our customers care about most – just a simple idea done with intention."

Versatile for any routine – whether that be iced coffee or matcha, cereal, smoothies, overnight oats and more – Blue Diamond Almondmilk is the almondmilk you'd make if you grew almonds yourself.

Blue Diamond Almondmilk is available at retailers nationwide and consumers can visit www.BlueDiamond.com to find a store near them.

High-resolution product photography and stills are available for download here. For more information on Blue Diamond Almondmilk, visit BlueDiamond.com.

About Blue Diamond

Blue Diamond Growers, a grower-owned cooperative representing approximately 3,000 of California's almond growers, is the world's leading almond marketer and processor. Established in 1910, it created the California almond industry and opened world markets for almonds. Blue Diamond is dedicated to delivering the benefits of almonds around the world and does so by providing high-quality almonds, almond ingredients, and branded products. Headquartered in Sacramento, the company employs about 1,400 people throughout its processing plants, receiving stations and gift shops. To learn more about Blue Diamond Growers, visit www.bluediamond.com and follow the company on Instagram , LinkedIn, and Facebook .

SOURCE Blue Diamond Almonds