Blue Energy, GE Vernova Hitachi Sign Agreement to Launch Next Phase of Texas Gas-Plus-Nuclear Project

CHEVY CHASE, Md. And WILMINGTON, N.C., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Energy, a vertically integrated deployment platform for financeable, prefabricated nuclear power plants and GE Vernova Hitachi Nuclear Energy (GVH), today announced the signing of an agreement that launches the next phase of their collaboration to deploy a 2.5 GW gas-plus-nuclear power plant in Texas.

This agreement advances engineering design, licensing, and safety analysis of the Victoria, Texas, project that will deploy both GE Vernova 7HA.02 gas turbines and GVH BWRX-300 SMRs, subject to a final investment decision in 2027. The agreement represents a significant step forward for Blue Energy's strategic pairing of natural gas and nuclear generation to help meet surging U.S. electricity demand driven by artificial intelligence and advanced manufacturing.

Blue Energy's integrated approach to prefabrication, transportation, and assembly – the "Blue Way" – builds on the standardized, modular design of the BWRX-300 to support execution certainty by enhancing schedule, costs and project delivery predictability through innovative logistics, off-site fabrication and super modules assembly.

"This agreement with GE Vernova Hitachi keeps Blue Energy confidently moving forward to build our nuclear energy production line that will unlock the promise of abundant nuclear energy," said Jake Jurewicz, Blue Energy CEO and co-founder. "We are shifting from the old way of building large reactor nuclear power to instead do it the 'Blue Way' that slashes costs and time to power and finally makes nuclear a financeable, repeatable product."

With its innovative gas-plus-nuclear strategy, Blue Energy will initially power a nearby data center with approximately 1 gigawatt of power using two GE Vernova gas turbines in 2030 and then add another 1.5 gigawatts of power from up to five GE Vernova Hitachi SMRs beginning in 2032.

"Meeting the surging demand for electricity requires proven, scalable technologies and the ability to bring them together as integrated solutions," said Eric Gray, CEO, GE Vernova's Power segment. "Our work with Blue Energy combines GE Vernova's flagship HA gas turbine technology with GE Vernova Hitachi's advanced nuclear SMR technology, while supporting Blue Energy's innovative project model. Together, we are establishing a blueprint for deploying reliable baseload power at the scale and speed customers need."

The first BWRX-300 is currently under construction at Ontario Power Generation's Darlington site in Canada, with completion expected by the end of the decade, which will make it the first grid-scale SMR in the Western world.

For more information, including video excerpts from Jake Jurewicz and Jason Cooper, CEO, GE Vernova Hitachi Nuclear Energy and images of the signing ceremony, click here.

About GE Vernova Hitachi Nuclear Energy

GE Vernova's Nuclear energy business, through its global alliance with Hitachi Ltd., is a world-leading provider of nuclear services and advanced nuclear reactor designs. Technologies include boiling water reactors and small modular reactors, such as the BWRX-300, which is one of the simplest, yet most innovative boiling water reactor designs. GE Vernova's Nuclear fuel business, Global Nuclear Fuel (GNF), is a world-leading supplier of boiling water reactor fuel and fuel-related engineering services. GNF is a GE Vernova-led joint venture with Hitachi, Ltd. and operates primarily through Global Nuclear Fuel-Americas, LLC in Wilmington, N.C., and Global Nuclear Fuel-Japan Co., Ltd. in Kurihama, Japan. HITACHI is a trademark of Hitachi, Ltd. used under trademark license. GE is a trademark of General Electric Company used under trademark license.

About Blue Energy

Founded in 2023, Blue Energy is a vertically integrated deployment platform for financeable, turnkey nuclear power plants compatible with leading reactor technology. Our proprietary lower cost of capital solution and offsite pre-fabrication accelerates new nuclear deployment – making it predictable, faster and more affordable. We will deliver baseload power competitive with fossil fuels and renewables to meet unprecedented global demand. Blue Energy's world-class team has extensive experience in nuclear construction, licensing, engineering, and development. We stem from MIT's Nuclear Science & Engineering Department and are backed by VXI Capital, Engine Ventures, At One Ventures and Tamarack Global. Visit www.blueenergy.co or follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements – that is, statements related to future events that by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. These forward-looking statements often address GE Vernova's expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and the expected performance of its products, the impact of its services and the results they may generate or produce, and often contain words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "see," "will," "would," "estimate," "forecast," "target," "preliminary," or "range." Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain, such as statements about planned and potential transactions, investments or projects and their expected results and the impacts of macroeconomic and market conditions and volatility on the Company's business operations, financial results and financial position and on the global supply chain and world economy.

SOURCE Blue Energy