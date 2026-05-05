Blue Energy and GE Vernova Accelerate Gas-Plus-Nuclear Approach for Powering American Communities and Fueling Global AI Leadership

2.5 GW collaboration will work to advance world's first gas-plus-nuclear plant planned for Texas

CHEVY CHASE, Md., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Energy , a developer of financeable, prefabricated nuclear power plants, and GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) today announced a strategically paired 2.5 GW nuclear and natural gas collaboration. Aimed at helping advance the world's first gas-plus-nuclear power plant, it could deliver a new, near-term approach to help meet surging U.S. electricity demand driven by artificial intelligence and advanced manufacturing.

The collaboration combines Blue Energy's innovative project financing and nuclear construction techniques with GE Vernova's world-class reactor technology and flagship turbines. The companies plan to design and develop a nuclear power plant using GE Vernova Hitachi Nuclear Energy's (GVH) BWRX-300 small modular reactor (SMR) at Blue Energy's first planned site in Texas, subject to a final investment decision in 2027. To support project advancement, the companies signed a slot reservation agreement for site delivery in 2029 of two GE Vernova 7HA.02 gas turbines for early site energization.

"By collaborating with GE Vernova, we're bringing together critical infrastructure, safe reactor technology, and a financeable delivery model," said Blue Energy CEO and Co-Founder Jake Jurewicz. "Blue Energy is focused on building safe, nuclear power you can plan around – with plants planned to be built on time, on budget, and at scale. Together, Blue Energy and GE Vernova can unlock a blueprint for how to scale nuclear energy, power American communities, and fuel global AI leadership faster, more affordably, and without burdening ratepayers."

"Innovative projects like this one will help advance the future of nuclear power and meet the surging demand for electricity. Together with our customers, GE Vernova currently generates nearly 50 percent of electricity produced in the U.S. today, and we are proud that our collaboration with Blue Energy and others in the entrepreneurial community will play an increasingly important role in accelerating America's next era of energy leadership," said Scott Strazik, CEO, GE Vernova.

The companies are also exploring optimal methods for contracting and offsite construction of large power plant modules consistent with GVH's BWRX-300 design to reduce capital costs and to accelerate offsite pre-fabrication supply chains. Because the majority of Blue Energy's plants will be built offsite and barged to final locations, similar to recent LNG terminal builds, the model could provide thousands of jobs across the United States from existing fabrication yards and shipyards to plant communities and states across the supply chain.

"Combining our industry-leading HA gas turbines with the BWRX-300, the only small modular nuclear reactor under construction in the Western world today, provides an effective solution aimed to meet the demands of rapid AI expansion in the United States while decreasing time to power," said Eric Gray, CEO, GE Vernova's Power Segment. "Our collaboration with Blue Energy on this project exemplifies the innovative approaches required to help deliver the scale of electricity needed for this extraordinary demand."

"Nuclear power will play an important role in unleashing more affordable, reliable and secure electricity to the American people. Collaborations between American companies like this can help strengthen our nuclear supply chain and assert America's global dominance in exporting and scaling an American technology," said Department of Energy Deputy Assistant Secretary for Nuclear Reactors Dr. Rian Bahran.

Next Steps

The NRC recently approved Blue Energy's innovative approach to resequencing major phases of nuclear plant construction that supports large module and gas-to-nuclear delivery schedules. As a result, Blue Energy can accelerate deployment of new nuclear power with the potential to eliminate at least half a decade off the conventional ten year plus nuclear timeline, slashing time to power to 48 months or less by energizing turbines with a natural gas bridge that converts to nuclear power, and unlock project financing on a large fraction of the capex for the first time on a nuclear power project.

The companies will enter into further agreement in the near future under which GE Vernova, in collaboration with Blue Energy, will perform site preliminary safety analysis work as well as other detailed and necessary development and characterization work to support Blue Energy's nuclear construction permit application.

Blue Energy could begin early site works on its first planned project in Texas in 2026, to support a final investment decision in 2027. The company then will apply to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) for a construction permit in 2027. GE Vernova gas turbines are expected to provide approximately 1 gigawatt (GW) of power to the site as early as 2030 before the steam supply is switched and ramped up to approximately 1.5 GW of nuclear power as GE Vernova's BWRX-300s come online as early as 2032. Blue Energy then plans to deliver nuclear energy to power a nearby data center campus.

About Blue Energy

Founded in 2023, Blue Energy develops financeable, turnkey nuclear power plants compatible with leading reactor technology. Our proprietary lower cost of capital solution and offsite pre-fabrication accelerates new nuclear deployment – making it predictable, faster and more affordable. We will deliver baseload power competitive with fossil fuels and renewables to meet unprecedented global demand. Blue Energy's world-class team has extensive experience in nuclear construction, licensing, engineering, and development. We stem from MIT's Nuclear Science & Engineering Department and are backed by VXI Capital, Engine Ventures, At One Ventures and Tamarack Global. Visit www.blueenergy.co or follow us on LinkedIn.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE: GEV) is a purpose-built global energy company that includes Power, Wind, and Electrification segments and is supported by its accelerator businesses. Building on over 130 years of experience tackling the world's challenges, GE Vernova is uniquely positioned to help lead the energy transition by continuing to electrify the world while simultaneously working to decarbonize it. GE Vernova helps customers power economies and deliver electricity that is vital to health, safety, security, and improved quality of life. GE Vernova is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., with approximately 80,000 employees across approximately 100 countries around the world. Supported by the Company's purpose, The Energy to Change the World, GE Vernova technology helps deliver a more affordable, reliable, sustainable, and secure energy future. © 2026 GE Vernova and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. GE and the GE Monogram are trademarks of General Electric Company used under trademark license. https://www.gevernova.com

SOURCE Blue Energy