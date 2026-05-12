Blue Ridge Bank, N.A. Hires Robert J. Campbell to Lead Central Virginia Market

RICHMOND, Va., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert J. Campbell has been announced as the Central Virginia Market President for Blue Ridge Bank, N.A. ("Blue Ridge Bank" or the "Bank").

Robert Campbell, Market President - Central Virgina Market

"We are thrilled to welcome Rob to the Blue Ridge Bank team. He brings a wealth of commercial banking expertise, a deep understanding of the Richmond market, and a genuine commitment to delivering an outstanding client experience," said Ray Knott, Commercial Banking Executive. "His proven track record in business development, combined with his ability to build lasting client relationships, positions us extremely well to deliver on our growth initiatives, and provide the high level of service our clients deserve. We couldn't be more excited about the future Rob will help us build here in Central Virginia."

Rob's career has included experience in all areas of banking, always with a focus on supporting clients while serving the community. In this role, Rob will be a key driver in the Bank's market strategy, with a sharp focus on building loan and deposit portfolios. He has over 22 years of banking experience, most recently with First National bank as an Investment Real Estate Officer. He is also a graduate of Mercer University and the Virginia Bankers Association School of Bank Management.

"I am excited and honored to join the Blue Ridge Bank team in Central Virginia. As a client‑focused commercial banker, I look forward to building on the strong foundation already in place and continuing to strengthen community banking across the region," said Robert Campbell, Market President – Central Virginia Market.

About Blue Ridge Bank, N.A.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE American: BRBS) is the holding company for Blue Ridge Bank, N.A. and BRB Financial Group, Inc. The Company, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, provides a wide range of financial services including retail and commercial banking. The Company also provides investment and wealth management services and management services for personal and corporate trusts, including estate planning and trust administration. Visit www.mybrb.bank for more information.

SOURCE Blue Ridge Bank, National Association