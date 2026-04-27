Blue Ridge Bank, N.A. Promotes Margaret Hodges as Chief Human Resources Officer

RICHMOND, Va., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Margaret Hodges has been named the Chief Human Resources Officer for Blue Ridge Bank, N.A. ("Blue Ridge Bank"), a subsidiary of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE American: BRBS).

Margaret Hodges, Chief Human Resources Officer of Blue Ridge Bank, N.A.

"Margaret is a seasoned HR executive with an impressive track record in developing people strategies that enable business growth and strengthen organizational culture," said Harry Golliday, interim Chief Executive Officer at Blue Ridge Bank. "Margaret and our entire HR Team are key partners for our business lines as we advance our people strategies together."

Hodges joined Blue Ridge Bank over two and a half years ago as a Director of Engagement and Talent Acquisition. With nearly 20 years of experience working in financial institutions across a broad range of human resources disciplines, she is also a SHRM Senior Certified HR professional and has a master's degree in human resources management and services from the University of Richmond.

"As I approach my third year with Blue Ridge Bank, I'm incredibly proud of the progress we've made in partnership with our leaders to strengthen our people strategies. My focus will remain on leveraging our teams to support our most valuable asset—our people—and ensuring they have what they need to grow, succeed, and serve our communities," said Hodges.

Hodges new position plays a critical role in supporting our employees, developing leaders, and creating an environment where great people can do great work. She will continue to build upon the last two years of building sustainable HR programs at Blue Ridge Bank.

About Blue Ridge Bank, N.A.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. is the holding company for Blue Ridge Bank, N.A. and BRB Financial Group, Inc. The Company, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, provides a wide range of financial services including retail and commercial banking. The Company also provides investment and wealth management services and management services for personal and corporate trusts, including estate planning and trust administration. Visit www.mybrb.bank for more information.

SOURCE Blue Ridge Bank, National Association