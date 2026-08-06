Blue Ridge Welcomes Adam Studdard as Chief Technology Officer to Lead Enterprise Technology and AI Strategy

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Ridge Associates ("Blue Ridge"), a leading provider of administration and compliance solutions for employer-sponsored, tax-advantaged equity compensation and savings benefit plans, today announced the appointment of Adam Studdard as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). The newly created executive leadership role underscores the company's continued investment in technology, innovation, and scalable infrastructure to support rapid growth and long-term strategic vision.

As CTO, Adam will lead the Blue Ridge enterprise technology strategy, overseeing technology enablement, enterprise data initiatives, artificial intelligence adoption, cybersecurity, and digital transformation. He will also play a key role in supporting the company's acquisition strategy by leading technology integration efforts and driving the build out of a scalable global technology organization.

With more than 18 years of experience in technology leadership, enterprise architecture, and AI-enabled business transformation, Adam joins Blue Ridge from SailOne Solutions, where he served as Managing Partner, advising private equity-backed companies on AI enablement and digital transformation. Previously, he held senior technology leadership positions with mSupply and United Site Services, leading enterprise platform modernization, systems integration, and technology strategy initiatives.

"Adam brings exactly the type of innovative leadership we need as Blue Ridge enters its next phase of growth," said Mark Agustin, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Ridge. "Our business has grown significantly through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, and technology has become an increasingly important differentiator for how we serve our clients and scale our operations. Adam's experience leading enterprise transformation, building modern technology organizations, and applying AI in practical, business-focused ways will help us continue investing in the capabilities that support our clients, employees, and future growth."

Adam will focus on advancing the Blue Ridge enterprise technology platform, strengthening its data strategy, expanding the responsible use of artificial intelligence, enhancing cybersecurity and operational resilience, and optimizing business systems to improve operational efficiency and the client experience.

"I'm honored to join Blue Ridge at such an important time in the company's journey," said Adam Studdard, Chief Technology Officer at Blue Ridge. "This company has built an outstanding reputation for delivering exceptional service, and I see tremendous opportunity to leverage technology, data, and artificial intelligence to further strengthen that foundation. My vision is to build technology capabilities that not only improve how we operate internally, but also create meaningful value for our clients, empower our employees, and position Blue Ridge for continued innovation and growth."

About Blue Ridge Associates

Founded in 1988, Blue Ridge is a leading provider of administration and compliance solutions for employer-sponsored tax-advantaged equity compensation and savings benefit plans, serving over 17,500 plans covering over 1.2 million participants with over $87 billion in assets under management. The Company offers a full suite of tech-enabled services, including recordkeeping, administration, compliance, consulting, communication, and education for tax-advantaged employer-sponsored ESOP plans, as well as all types of qualified retirement plans, such as 401(k), 403(b), cash balance and pension plans. The Company's integrated, best-of-breed delivery model, proprietary technology platform, and established network of strategic distribution partners, make it easy for employers to provide wealth building benefits to employees. Blue Ridge is a portfolio company of Levine Leichtman Capital Partners.

SOURCE Blue Ridge Associates