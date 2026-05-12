Blue Ridge Associates Strengthens Executive Team with Key Finance Leadership Appointments

Bob Valvano named Chief Financial Officer and Roxana Villanueva appointed Controller as the firm accelerates growth and operational excellence initiatives.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Ridge Associates ("Blue Ridge"), a leading provider of administration and compliance solutions for employer-sponsored, tax-advantaged equity compensation and savings benefit plans, has appointed Bob Valvano as Chief Financial Officer and Roxana Villanueva as Controller. These appointments further strengthen the company's executive leadership team during a period of continued growth and expansion. Their combined expertise in finance, operations, and organizational strategy will support Blue Ridge's ongoing investment in scalable infrastructure, operational excellence, and client service.

In his role as CFO, Valvano will oversee the company's financial strategy and operations, supporting Blue Ridge's continued growth and long-term strategic objectives.

"I am excited to join the Blue Ridge team at such an important stage in the company's growth journey," said Bob Valvano. "I look forward to partnering with the leadership team to strengthen the finance function, support continued expansion, and help advance strategic initiatives that position Blue Ridge for long-term success."

Valvano brings more than 25 years of experience in corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, private equity, and operational leadership. Throughout his career, he has partnered with executive teams to drive financial performance, execute strategic initiatives, and create long-term value. He has also led and advised on transactions totaling more than $10 billion in enterprise value.

Prior to joining Blue Ridge, Valvano served in senior advisory and operational leadership roles supporting growth-oriented and private equity-backed businesses. Earlier in his career, he held leadership positions focused on corporate development and strategic growth initiatives, helping drive operational expansion efforts and business transformation.

Valvano holds a Bachelor of Science from The Pennsylvania State University and an MBA in Finance from Drexel University.

"We are thrilled to welcome Bob to Blue Ridge," said Mark Agustin, CEO of Blue Ridge Associates. "His extensive financial leadership experience, combined with his strategic mindset and track record of supporting growth, will be an incredible asset as we continue to expand our organization."

For more information about Blue Ridge Associates, visit oneblueridge.com.

About Blue Ridge Associates

Founded in 1988, Blue Ridge is a leading provider of administration and compliance solutions for employer-sponsored tax-advantaged equity compensation and savings benefit plans, serving over 17,500 plans covering over 1.2 million participants with over $87 billion in assets under management. The company offers a full suite of tech-enabled services, including recordkeeping, administration, compliance, consulting, communication, and education for tax-advantaged employer-sponsored ESOP plans, as well as all types of qualified retirement plans, such as 401(k), 403(b), cash balance and pension plans. The Company's integrated, best-of-breed delivery model, proprietary technology platform, and established network of strategic distribution partners, make it easy for employers to provide wealth building benefits to employees.

SOURCE Blue Ridge Associates